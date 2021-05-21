newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Demo Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

By rapsuperstar31
vgchartz.com
 2 days ago

Bandai Namco has released teh demo for the action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can download the demo for free and are able to play as Yuito or Kasane. View the Xbox demo trailer for Scarlet Nexus below:. Scarlet Nexus will launch for...

www.vgchartz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Twitter Inc#Scarlet Nexus Demo Out#Xbox One News#Twitch Channel#Teh Demo#Trailer#Steam#Digital Soundtrack#Digital Artbook#Vgchartz#Battle Attire#Wdangelo Vgchartz Com#Twitter Trunkswd#Analyst#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Graphical Boost Coming for Xbox Series X/S

When the Xbox Series X/S consoles were released last November much was made of their next-generation graphics prowess. The extra power of these new consoles gave them a considerable advantage over their forebearers when it came to displaying beautiful games at high framerates. What would you say if I told...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Xbox Series X|S is lagging behind the competition

The PS5 is outselling the Xbox Series X|S by almost 2:1. The next-generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 were released in November 2020. Since then, both consoles have been plagued by supply issues and scalpers buying up as much stock as they can. But, even with...
Video GamesGamespot

Grab An Extra Xbox Series X Controller For $53 Today Only

Deals on first-party accessories are few and far between now that we're in a new console generation, but Xbox Series X and Series S owners can take advantage of a rare deal over at Newegg today. Through the rest of the day, you can pick up an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $53, down from its $60 list price, with promo code 93XQY47 at checkout. This "Shell Shocker" deal is only available for the Carbon Black shade.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — May 10th to 16th

Next week, 14 games make their way to the Xbox platform, including arguably one of the biggest launches of the year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We've also got some medium-sized releases in the form of Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as a bunch of smaller indie titles. For the achievement hunters (the one's that really care about Gamerscore and game completions), you'll be happy to see that three Xitilon games (and one game formerly published by the developer) are getting Windows 10 stacks, all dropping on May 12th.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Xbox Series S restock back at Microsoft Store for $299

Heads up! The Microsoft Store is closing out the week with fresh Xbox Series S restock. (There is no Xbox Series X availability, so follow our Xbox Series X restock tracker for updates). Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at the MS Store. That's list price...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Ghostrunner 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and Polish developer One More Level have announced a sequel to the first-person slash 'em up game, Ghostrunner, called Ghostrunner 2. The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Digital Bros., the parent company of 505 Games, in a press release...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Big Con Launches This Summer for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced he Big Con will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer. "Making The Big Con has been an absolute blast," said Mighty Yell game director Dave Proctor. "It’s really been an incredible experience for our team that while trying to make our players laugh, we have made each other laugh just as much. I’m really excited for more people to get their hands on the game; to see this wild, rad trip into the ’90s we’ve created and hopefully have some fun (and maybe some feelings) along the way."
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Xbox Insiders can now register to reserve an Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft has announced today that Xbox Insiders in the United States can register for a chance to reserve a next-gen console through the “Console Purchase Pilot” program. The program should help to curb the scalping menace that has stopped people from getting their hands on the latest generation of consoles. So long as you’re in the Xbox Insiders program and have an Xbox One console to register with.