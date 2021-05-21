newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dr. Eneida Roldan tapped for national COVID-19 awareness media campaign

By Ileana Varela
fiu.edu
 1 day ago

Dr. Eneida Roldan, CEO of the FIU HealthCare Network, is one of 8 experts tapped by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for a national campaign to increase vaccination rates in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Roldan, an associate dean and professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, is one of two Spanish-speaking experts focused on reaching the Hispanic/Latino community nationwide.

news.fiu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Univision#Fiu#Associate Professor#Associate Dean#Clinical Professor#Community#Clinical Medicine#Aamc#Spanish#Hispanic#Latino#Vaccinewise#Cdc#The Florida News Network#Radio Caracol#Dr Eneida Roldan#Dr Roldan#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Health care systems team up for COVID-19 vaccination campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health care systems are teaming up to promote the COVID-19 vaccination. It’s called “Unity, Community, Immunity” and it encourages people to get vaccinated. Bellin Health, Prevea Health and the Oneida Nation are joining forces for public service announcements on TV, digital, social media, billboards and...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

CORE launches vaccine awareness campaign

Continuing their efforts to proactively address inequity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and eliminate barriers to reaching the city’s most vulnerable populations, CORE – Community Organized Relief Effort – has formed a coalition of strategists and community leaders to launch a vaccination awareness and acceptance campaign aimed at reaching Los Angeles’ hardest-hit communities, including Latino, Black and Asian-American and Pacific Islander populations.
Pharmaceuticalsmediapost.com

Measuring Impact Of COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign: Q&A With Cuebiq

How effective is the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative Vaccine Education Initiative?. Using footfall and other traffic data, Cuebiq will measure the effectiveness of the campaigns in driving exposed audiences to vaccination centers. Results are expected by the summer. Brennan Lake, senior director of research partnerships & data for good,...
Public Healthkosu.org

How Is The COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Going In Your State?

This page is updated regularly. Vaccinating a high percentage of the population against COVID-19 is a crucial part of the U.S. strategy to curb the pandemic. Since COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in the United States on Dec. 14, more than 270 million doses have been administered, fully vaccinating over 121 million people or 36.7% of the total U.S. population.
CollegesMidland Reporter-Telegram

University of Virginia to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students

The University of Virginia will require students who live, learn or work on campus this fall to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Thursday. The order applies to the student body of about 25,000, with the exception of students with medical or religious excuses. Faculty and staff are encouraged to get their shots, but those who do not will have to undergo regular testing, officials said.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Resuming global childhood vaccination campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic

New research published on the medRxiv* preprint server suggests childhood vaccination to prevent other infectious diseases has plummeted during the pandemic. The decrease appears to stem from the suspension of health campaigns promoting immunization and the risk of catching the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative pathogen of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Collegeschicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all at Indiana University

Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.
Pharmaceuticalsyourdigitalwall.com

DR FRANK HARON MILO Speaks on the Benefit of Covid-19 Vaccine,

Top 5 Business Influencers: Sentiment and Online Reputation Analysis [CASE STUDY]. DR FRANK HARON MILO Speaks on the Benefit of Covid-19 Vaccine,. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Chicago, Illinois May 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The ongoing pandemic has had the devastation of tremendous magnitude claiming millions of life in just one year. Fortunately, scientists and researchers have been able to create multiple numbers of vaccines against the virus in a very short time, working tirelessly. St. Vincent Memorial Hospital in Illinois is also doing its part to ward off the disease by availing the Covid-19 vaccines to the public. The hospital is working towards the goal of a Covid-19 free USA, providing the safest and most effective Covid-19 vaccine to everyone. The highly qualified 84 doctors and the 300 medical staff at the hospital offer the best service when it comes to vaccination. People can get back their pre-pandemic life and start doing things they couldn’t do now by getting fully vaccinated.
Hawaii StateMarietta Daily Journal

Hawaii tops nation in worrying about COVID-19

May 10—Roughly 80 % of Hawaii residents worry about COVID-19 daily, giving the state the No. 1 worry rank in a new nationwide report from SafeWise. The data, which breaks down pandemic concerns by state, comes from SafeWise's State of Safety survey, which was conducted in September by Lux Insights.
Public Healthajmc.com

Dr Crotty Alexander on the Interaction Between COVID-19, Vaping Diseases

It has been really tricky to identify and appropriately treat vaping-associated lung diseases in the time of COVID-19, said Laura Crotty Alexander, MD, ATSF. Laura Crotty Alexander, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego, discusses how vaping-associated lung diseases have interacted with the COVID-19 pandemic at this year's American Thoracic Society (ATS) meeting. Crotty Alexander is also the section chief of pulmonary critical care at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System.
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Elisabeth Rosenthal on the Covid-19 ‘Infodemic’ and the Media

Jon Greenberg interviewed Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of KHN; Shefali Luthra, health and gender reporter at The 19th; and Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about covid-19 misinformation during PolitiFact’s United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking. The journalists discussed the challenging environment for news and facts that grew...
Columbus, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

OSU studying the effects of COVID-19 on first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As the world is getting back to some normalcy, medical experts want to reemphasize the pandemic isn’t over, which is why the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s research team is trying to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on first responders. OSU Wexner Medical Center and...
Health Serviceswosu.org

The Future Of Elder Care

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for one-third of all COVID deaths in the U.S. to date. That’s causing families, health care advocates and lawmakers to rethink care options going forward. Experts say there must be a reimagining of the entire system, from changing how institutions are funded...
Victoria County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Dr. John McNeill speaks out about COVID-19 in the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – At the start of the pandemic, Dr. John McNeill was on our station daily, giving the medical point of view to the crossroads. Fourteen months later, the Victoria County Public Health Authority still has strong views on how to beat COVID-19. I talked with him about how far we’ve come, and how far we need to go. Citing recent CDC guidelines, and knowing that both he and I have received both of our COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. McNeill opted to not wear a mask during this interview.
Pharmaceuticalswkml.com

Talkback Live: Dr. Judith Borger With COVID-19 Vaccine Answers

Beasley Media’s Paul Johnson sat down with Dr. Judith Borger of Cape Fear Valley Hospital to talk about the COVID-19 vaccines. She has been a member of the U.S. vaccine trials research team and provided some great information about how the vaccines can help you and our community. Part 1...
Public HealthFox News

Biden’s COVID-19 ‘rule’ tweet panned on social media

President Biden received backlash on social media Thursday over a tweet that some users saw as a thinly veiled ultimatum when it comes to receiving a COVID-19 jab. Biden, who addressed the media in the Rose Garden earlier Thursday, announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. The guidance allows those vaccinated to go mask-free in outdoor and most indoor settings. The president called it "a great day for America."
Public HealthScience Now

Why is the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccine campaign faltering?

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. MUMBAI, VELLORE, AND NEW DELHI, INDIA—On a Sunday morning in early April, as Mumbai was in a daze from the first weeks of a surge of COVID-19 and had instituted nighttime curfews, Baliram Boomkar asked his neighbors in the city’s Kaula Bandar slum whether they wanted a vaccine to protect them or had received one. Some said they had but only because their employers required it. One man said he’d get vaccinated if his company gave him time off to recover from side effects. “COVID is nothing,” he said. “People are only spreading rumors. It’s all a lie.” A woman said she was afraid to get the shot because the clinic might test her for COVID-19, find she’s positive, and then force her to quarantine—as happened last year. “I know I can’t avoid the vaccine, but I want to be the last in the queue,” she said.
Springfield, ILspringfieldmoms.org

Fundraising Campaign Launched by Indian Community for COVID-19 Relief in India

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 continues to take a tragic toll on India, non-profit organizations of Indian origin have teamed up to launch a fundraising effort to purchase life-saving equipment for under-resourced medical facilities. The Asian Indian Women’s Organization (AIWO), India Association of Greater Springfield and the Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield have launched a Midwest response for purchasing life-saving oxygen equipment in collaboration with Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach.