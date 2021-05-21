Dr. Eneida Roldan tapped for national COVID-19 awareness media campaign
Dr. Eneida Roldan, CEO of the FIU HealthCare Network, is one of 8 experts tapped by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) for a national campaign to increase vaccination rates in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Roldan, an associate dean and professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, is one of two Spanish-speaking experts focused on reaching the Hispanic/Latino community nationwide.news.fiu.edu