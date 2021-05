The final stages of this year’s Netball Superleague season are coming to a close, with some teams only having two games to play, while others have five. The top four will qualify for the Final Series, where the club that finishes first will face fourth in the semi-finals and second will take on third. The winner of both of these matches will then compete in the 2021 Grand Final, while the two losers will meet in a third-place play-off.