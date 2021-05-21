newsbreak-logo
Homewood, AL

Homewood City Schools names technology coordinator

By Submitted
thehomewoodstar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHomewood High School Technology Specialist Teri Nash has been named the new technology coordinator for Homewood City Schools. Nash has 25 year of experience in education, and she has served as HHS technology specialist for the past 14 years working with HHS and the board of education. Nash started her career at Bottenfield Middle School as an English teacher and joined the Homewood community as a computer applications teacher at HHS. During her time at Homewood High, Nash was named Teacher of the Year.

thehomewoodstar.com
