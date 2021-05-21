Scouting Report: What does Real Salt Lake bring to the Homegrown Derby?

I seem to recall that in early April (as I furiously consumed whatever I could find to prepare for the upcoming season) that Real Salt Lake – with no owner in place and an 11th place finish in 2020 - was picked to finish last in the Western Conference. There had been no big signings (Bobby Wood is coming but it’s been a while since his star was on the rise). Albert Rusnak was good – but didn’t seem to live up to expectations. There was some buzz about the young right back – Aaron Herrera. But Kyle Beckerman – the heart and soul of the team - had retired.