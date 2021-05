Have you tried Poppy Popcorn? If you love popcorn and want to support a local small business, KAG contributor, Kristina, has just the place to get some delicious popcorn!. I love my kids dearly but I don’t want to share everything with them. I have to be pretty stealth when it comes to hiding my favorite snacks from them since kids don’t listen when you ask them to pick up their toys yet somehow hear the crackle of you opening a bag of snacks and come running from the furthest place in the house to get some of it.