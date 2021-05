WALLA WALLA—On May 19, Providence St. Mary is starting PreventT2, a diabetes prevention program. There are two sessions on Wednesdays, one starts at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:15 p.m. The program includes 25 in-person classes over the course of a year. The Center for Disease Control approved curriculum will be taught by a trained lifestyle coach and has been proven to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes. It is covered by most insurance plans and can help you lose weight, increase physical activity, and develop lifelong lifestyle changes. A doctor’s referral is not required.