Arise Music Festival is a staple of summer for many Coloradans. The primarily electronic and jam-band-focused festival was derailed as many others were by the pandemic in its all-out assault on the music industry. While down, however, Arise refused to stay still. Behind the scenes, Arise Music Festival found itself looking for a new home after losing its long-held site at Loveland’s Sunrise Ranch, but this time a lease wouldn’t do. Finding ownership the best way to welcome in the next era of the beloved music festival, Arise sought a permanent home to build up the Arise experience and continue to take the music festival to the next level.