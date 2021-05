Many companies are now offering better pay and paid leave in the hope of recruiting employees to open their doors for business again. The past few months have seen many businesses post openings for positions but many complained that unemployment benefits made it easier for employees to not work. The pandemic caused many businesses to temporarily shut but they were having a hard time employing people after reopening their doors for business. It appears workers weighed in the option of being underpaid and risking catching the virus against sitting in the safety of their home and receiving benefit expansions. Some, who are parents, didn't have anywhere to drop off their children with schools closed have decided against it.