Lung Cancer Screening Software Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kheiron Medical Technologies, Volpara Solutions Limited, Thynk Health
Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Global lung cancer screening software market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various clinical trial initiated for cancer treatment requiring frequent diagnosis and screening to test the effectiveness of the trial.