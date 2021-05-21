The Queen’s Health Systems invests $1M in UH Mānoa’s nursing program
The Queen's Health Systems (QHS), one of Hawaiʻi's largest clinical training sites, has donated $1 million to the University of Hawaiʻi to establish The Queen's Health Systems Endowed Professorship. This professorship will be awarded to the next permanent dean of UH Mānoa's nationally-ranked School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene (SONDH) and will provide enhanced resources to support emerging priorities for the nursing program.