Atlanta United suffered its first loss in MLS play this season and second this week in a 2-1 loss at New England on Saturday. Unlike Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Philadelphia in the first leg of their Champions League series, Atlanta United didn’t look like the better team. New England dominated in chances created (11 to Atlanta United’s 8) and could consider itself unlucky it didn’t score more goals other than Brandon Bye’s header and Carles Gil’s penalty, won controversially because the referee initially awarded a free kick and then changed it to a penalty kick despite there not being clear evidence that his initial ruling was incorrect.