Existing home sales posted their third monthly loss in April, falling 2.7 percent compared to sales in March. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said seasonally adjusted sales of single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, and cooperative apartments were at a rate of 5.85 million units compared to 6.01 million the prior month. The annual rate has declined from 6.66 million in January, the last time sales were up. April's rate was 33.9 percent higher than the 4.37 million pace in April 2020, but that was amid COVID-19 related business closures.