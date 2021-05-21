Proxy voting turns one: The past, present, and future of remote voting in the House

On Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) once again extended the “covered period” for proxy voting in the House of Representatives, this time through July 3. It’s been just over a year since the House instituted proxy voting in response to the health risks of gathering in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than having to travel to Washington, D.C. to cast votes in person, members can instead designate a colleague to record their votes for them, subject to direct instructions. As the House is under pressure to resume more of its pre-pandemic operations, it’s worth taking stock of the proxy voting experience so far and considering what it tells us about innovations the House might keep going forward.