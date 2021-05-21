newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Arc’teryx debuts comprehensive circularity program

By Eric Smith
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new circularity program from Arc’teryx, whose name derives from the first reptile to develop wings, has taken flight. The Canadian outdoor apparel and equipment brand, a division of Amer Sports, this week launched a program called ReBird, which includes three components: the sale of upcycled and repurposed products; the sale of used Arc’teryx gear; and the offering of care and repair services to keep gear out of the landfill.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Design Products#Financial Products#Canadian#Amer Sports#The Stowe Windshell#Outside Business Journal#Circularity Program#End Of The Roll Materials#Durability#Brands#Gear Marketplaces#Sale#Patagonia#Waste#Units#Repairing Products#Operating#Existence#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Lifestyleirunfar.com

Arc’Teryx Norvan SL 2 Review

The first Arc’teryx Norvan SL was considered by many to be ultralight to a fault. While I didn’t run in that shoe, I have put a lot of miles in the Arc’teryx Norvan SL 2 ($160) and frankly, besides its weight, I don’t find anything minimalist about it. A chunky...
RetailGreenBiz

Outdoor gear company Arc'teryx flies toward a circular economy

In the front yard of the Coast Mountains in North Vancouver, Canada, Arc’teryx, an outdoor clothing and climbing gear company, is building a circular economy. Now, it’s ready to share more of that story with its customers, who spend time climbing, hiking and skiing in those mountains and peaks in other parts of the world. Today, the company launched its ReBird platform, a centralized hub on the company site that gives customers an inside look at its circular initiatives — from upcycling and resale to care and repair. ReBird also shares educational resources about what a circular economy is and how customers can help Arc'teryx continue to scale its circular operations.
Businesshypebeast.com

Arc’teryx Launches ReBird, Its New Sustainability-Focused Online Hub

Arc’teryx has today launched its all-new ReBird platform, the brand’s first customer-facing program within the sustainability and circularity sector since the launch of Arc’teryx Used Gear back in 2019. The label — which recently announced Nicole McLaughlin as its first design brand ambassador — has created ReBird to act as...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Circular Performance Apparel Initiatives

Arc’teryx Equipment, the technical high-performance apparel and equipment brand, is recently launched the digital 'ReBird' platform. The program digitally connects shoppers with upcycled and repurposed products as well as used gear and repair services. The repurposed products take worn-beyond-optimum-function gear and transforms them into something functional. The used gear, on...
EnvironmentHighsnobiety

Arc’teryx Is Cleaning up Its Act With ReBird

Arc'teryx knows that true "sustainability" is a tall order, though it's already demonstrated a vested interest in cutting down on waste by way of its "Rock Solid" buyback and program, an extension of the Used Gear trade-in model. The Canadian company's like-minded latest endeavor, ReBird, is similarly progressive without being unrealistic: Arc'teryx is recycling post-consumer materials and its own textile waste into brand new goods, part of a greater goal of shrinking its greenhouse gas emissions.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Siegwerk Joins Two Initiatives to Promote Circularity in Packaging

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels has, during the first quarter of 2021, joined two important initiatives to promote circularity in packaging. The company is thus consistently pursuing its strategic direction to become a company for circular packaging solutions.
Environmentmagneticmag.com

Arc’teryx Launches ReBird Program To Reuse & Upcycle Existing Clothing Into New Clothes

Arc’teryx Equipment, a global design, apparel and equipment company, has launched a new program ReBird, which will reuse and upcycle existing clothing into new clothes. Their upcycled and repurposed produced take materials saved from waste, and worn-beyond-optimum-function gear, to give them new life, for bags, backpacks, jackets, shirts and more. Among those include the Arc'teryx's upcycled Stowe Windshell, made from end-of-the-roll materials reclaimed from the production process, along with the brand’s first-ever upcycled products crafted from post-consumer materials, the Upcycled Tote and Pouch.
Environmenthiconsumption.com

Arc’teryx Is Crafting New Technical Gear From Leftover & Recycled Materials

Over the last few years, we’ve seen an enormous influx of reputable outdoor brands taking more environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches to their manufacturing. Quite a few of these companies have opted to do so by releasing novel or existing garments and gear designs that are made from repurposed scraps and end-of-the-roll materials. And the latest leading company to announce an upcycled apparel line is Arc’teryx with its all-new ReBird Circularity Initiative.
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

Sustainable Barbie? Mattel Debuts Toy Recycling Program

Toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has unveiled a new sustainability program designed to recycle toys that have outlived their appreciation. What Happened: The Mattel PlayBack program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future products. To participate, consumers print a free shipping label from the Mattel.com/PlayBack website, pack and mail their old Mattel toys back to the company.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Indie Natural Deodorant Expansions

American Provenance, a Wisconsin-based indie beauty startup that makes natural personal care and hygiene products, is expanding its product availability. Its new partnership with Target will bring the small-batch products to new retail heights. Target and American Provenance team up to bring the beauty brand's fan-favorite 100% natural deodorant to...
EnvironmentFast Company

The future of footwear is circular

Over the last several years, many fashion brands have started taking action on sustainability—introducing giveback programs, planting trees, and creating products with recycled materials. But despite those changes, it’s becoming even more evident that there’s no quick solution for fashion’s contribution to waste and climate change, and without collective action, it will only get worse.
Businesssgbonline.com

Arc’teryx Appoints VP, Brand

Arc’teryx Equipment announced the appointment of Karl Aaker to the role of VP, brand, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaker will be responsible for leading global brand strategy reporting directly to Stuart Haselden, CEO of Arc’teryx. “Karl brings a proven track record of success with iconic global brands,” said...
RetailGreenBiz

A partnership in furniture brings the circular economy to consumers

Made.com has become the latest retailer to boost its commitment to the circular economy, announcing this week it has partnered with online marketplace Geev on an initiative that would make it easier for customers to giveaway their preloved furniture and homewares. The online lifestyle brand said the collaboration would help...
Oxnard, CATwice

SSV Works Announces 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX1000 Kick Panel Speaker Pods

Now Shipping, the 6.5-inch Speaker Pod Comes Either Unloaded or with an SSV Works 60/120 Watt (RMS/Peak) Weatherproof Powersports Speaker. OXNARD, Calif., May 10, 2021 – SSV Works (www.ssvworks.com), the market leader in powersports and off-road audio systems, is proud to announce the launch of the industry first 6.5-inch Kick Panel Speaker Pods (p/n KX-F65A) for the 2020+ Kawasaki Teryx KRX1000. The pods are now shipping (MSRP: $329.99) and include an SSV Works powersports A6 speaker.
Environmentthemanual.com

Arc’Teryx Is Creating ReBird, and It’s One of the Coolest Sustainability Initiatives Yet

According to a study by McKinsey, the fashion industry produces around 100 billion garments each year — enough for every person on Earth to buy more than one new garment per month. And for every five garments produced, three of them will end up in a landfill or an incinerator only twelve months later. The fashion industry must pivot, or else we all will bear the full consequences of ignoring this environmental impact when shopping.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Sustainable brewing may provide a model for a circular economy

In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply, according to the USDA. That’s a lot of wasted energy that went into producing the food, processing it, and then transporting, storing, and ultimately disposing of it. It’s an especially alarming phenomenon considering that nearly a quarter of U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2020.
JobsHartford Courant

The best metal-cutting circular saw blade

Homeowners may not need to cut metal all that often, but when they do, it’s usually an important job. Having the right tool on hand allows for more success. A metal-cutting circular saw blade provides a clean cut on metal of varying thicknesses and types. Having a clean cut makes...
Technologyarxiv.org

Short Circuit and Arc Flash Study on a Microgrid Facility

Arc flash is one of the main hazards when operating an electrical facility. Without correct Personal Protective Equipment, the operator can be subjected to severe including fatal injuries. By code, facilities are required to properly label their electrical equipment that may be accessed by any operator. While energized, the operator proximity to the equipment can provide the necessary potential for an arc flash accident. The labels are mainly responsible for displaying the equipment short circuit and arc flash levels and the minimum PPE level required to operate it. These electrical hazard aspects become more critical in testbed facilities, usually located inside research centers and universities, where the electrical equipment is more frequently accessed by students and researchers. This paper develops complete modeling of a real microgrid testbed facility to perform short circuit and arc flash studies with the main goal to label the devices accessed by the facility researchers.