Arc’teryx debuts comprehensive circularity program
A new circularity program from Arc’teryx, whose name derives from the first reptile to develop wings, has taken flight. The Canadian outdoor apparel and equipment brand, a division of Amer Sports, this week launched a program called ReBird, which includes three components: the sale of upcycled and repurposed products; the sale of used Arc’teryx gear; and the offering of care and repair services to keep gear out of the landfill.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com