newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Jordan winery buys 45-acre vineyard in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Vineyard & Winery has purchased the 45-acre Meola Vineyard in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. Sonoma County-based Jordan & Vineyard and Winery stated that the purchase was its first since the acquisition of 1,200 acres in 1974 for what became Jordan Estate. Of the newly acquired land, 29 acres are planted to cabernet sauvignon. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Cloverdale, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Acre#Cabernet Sauvignon#Jordan Vineyard Winery#Jordan Vineyard#Jordan Estate#45 Acre Vineyard#Grapes#Ceo#Farming#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Kenwood, CAPress Democrat

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Two Sonoma winery layoffs show how the industry has changed in the past decade

Something unusual happened this week: Two longtime Sonoma County wineries announced they were each laying off about 30 employees and closing down their wine production facilities. This sort of thing isn't very common, so the fact that these two events happened in such quick succession has raised alarm bells. Does this point to a deeper problem for Sonoma County's wine industry?
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

New winery, job fair, warehouse sale and more

New winery permission sought: Stone Edge Farm is seeking permission to open Silver Cloud Winery - a new 2,000-case winery within existing buildings, tasting by appointment only, and a handful of 50-person or fewer events a year at 5700 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen. The 160-acre property at the base of Sonoma Mountain was acquired by Mac and Leslie McQuown in 1995. The space would be designed and constructed by Steve Martin Associates. The Sonoma County Board of Zoning Appeals staff report recommends the BZA deny the application due to wildfire concerns in the area. stoneedgefarm.com/experiences/silver-cloud.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County tourism took $1 billion hit last year; summer prospects bright

As the start of the traditional summer tourist season nears with Memorial Day weekend, the local hospitality sector has high hopes for the second half of the year. As the coronavirus pandemic fades and people are making travel plans, hoteliers and restaurant owners are eager to look forward and put last year’s struggles and financial losses behind them.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Publishers’ Corner

Restaurants are opening! In the May 1 issue, we featured the much-awaited reopening of Café Citti. Although Linda and Luca have moved their beloved Kenwood institution to Santa Rosa, their full menu is available for take-out in addition to lovely tables creek-side for casual dining. The Oak snack bar in Oakmont is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and steak night is back at Tips Roadside starting May 20. See our dining roundup on page 8 for more information on restaurants that are open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.