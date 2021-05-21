Malik Zachery is back w UB Hoop. Savion Gallion news.

Twenty-four years plus one ultra-successful "homestand" later, Casey Candaele will finally put on a Buffalo Bisons uniform again Tuesday night. The Herd's new manager, an emotional leader on Buffalo playoff teams from 1995-97, has his club at 9-3 and off to its best start since 2007 after its first homestand in Trenton, N.J. But the club wears Trenton Thunder jerseys and their colors of blue and black at home. Tuesday night's series opener at Worcester will be the first time since the end of the 2019 season that the red, white, blue and gray of the Bisons will take the field.