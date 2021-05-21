Malik Zachery is back w UB Hoop. Savion Gallion news.
------- Its good that Savion Gallion was off the roster. https://www.wmdt.com/2021/04/suspicious-behavior-report-leads-to-four-arrests-in-oc/ "20-year-old Savion Gallion of Riverdale, MD, was charged with possession of a firearm as a minor, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person and in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, failure of vehicle driver to stop after unattended damage accident, failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate and notify the owner of unattended vehicle, and operating a vehicle with occupant under 16 not restrained. He was held on a $3,500 bond."www.ubbullrun.com