Some birds and animals have always found humans to be good neighbors, whether people wanted them around or not. Birds, such as robins, are welcomed near our homes while English sparrows and European starlings are not so popular. Urban squirrels are often entertaining and generally tolerated, if not liked. Mice and rats have been attracted to human development for thousands of years and have been hated just as long. Some new wildlife species have joined us in town in the last 50 years that are a bit surprising given their long-assumed wild nature.