Bullard Softball advances to Region II finals

ANNA — Bullard completed a two-game sweep over Van Alstyne on Thursday night in Anna by coming from behind to win, 5-3. Bullard had previously won the opener, 15-0, on Wednesday, to take the best-of-3 series, 2-0.

Bullard will clash with either Aubrey or Texarkana Pleasant Grove late next week in the Region II finals, with the winner advancing too the state tournament.

Van Alstyne led 2-1 after four innings of play.

In the top of the seventh Bullard was able to score four runs to gain the lead.

Top hitters for Bullard included Berlyn Grossman (2-3), Claire Cannon (2B, RBI) and Teagan Graul (1B, RBI).

Freshman Anistyn Foster held Van Alstyne to two singles. She gave up two runs, one of which was learned. She fanned seven and walked five.

Head coach Julie Murry's Lady Panthers will carry a 30-4 record into the regional final.