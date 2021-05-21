‘Ant-Man 3’ Star Accidentally Drops Major MCU Villain Hint

As it turns out, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in WandaVision. We all know by now the Sorcerer Supreme is nowhere to be found in the show, but Kevin Feige himself has confirmed the original plan was to introduce him towards the end of the series. According to the Marvel Studios boss, it was meant for the bizarre period-specific commercials to be crafted by Strange in a bid to get Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) attention and snap her out of The Hex.