Ring’s Home Security System is Almost a Perfect Fit

Your home is your sanctuary. Unfortunately, a burglary occurs at a residence in the United States every 13 seconds—that’s 4 per minute and nearly 6,000 per day. Once there’s been an intrusion or a destructive fire in that sanctuary, it can take a long time to feel safe there again. There are a number of steps that renters and homeowners can take to protect their property, such as upgrading door and window security, keeping doors locked, clearing landscape, and lighting up the outdoors, along with keeping smoke and carbon monoxide detectors fitted with new batteries. While those preventative and alert measures are helpful, they won’t do much to protect the property once a determined burglar decides to break in, however. That’s where a good security system comes in: Able to monitor the home for the first signs of an intrusion, provide loud alarm warnings, notify the residents and the police of the crime in progress, and potentially even help identify the criminals, a security system can offer both protection and peace of mind. However, such a system can be a significant investment—home alarm systems with monitoring may require professional installation and equipment and a monthly or annual monitoring fee. These costs can vary depending on region and the level of monitoring and features you choose. The contracts for home security systems can be filled with small print and hidden fees, so knowing your options and what questions to ask can help you build a realistic budget and make the choices that will keep you and your family safe. Whichever level of protection you choose, experts agree: It’s worth the investment.