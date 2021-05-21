Pilots for Christ fly 295 people

Earlier this week, Crowley’s Ridge College honored their student-athletes with an Awards Day. Pioneers from all six varsity sports were honored by their coaches. Head coach Carissa Winn praised her volleyball team’s resilience in a COVID-19 affected season that saw a three-month schedule extend to nine months. Leaders in the major statistical categories were presented with a certificate noting the accomplishment with Emi Elms (FR/Paragould, Ark.) collecting the most kills, Kaitlin Perkins earning the most digs, and Kaitlyn Stebelton (SR/Crosby, Texas) with the most kills. Elms, Perkins, and Stebelton were joined by Olivia Deckelman (JR/Harrisburg, Ark.) as they received plaques marking their naming to the A.I.I. All-Conference team.