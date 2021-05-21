newsbreak-logo
Paragould, AR

Pilots for Christ fly 295 people

By GARY EXELBY gexelby@paragoulddailypress.com
Paragould Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 300 people took advantage of good flying weather May 15 to fly with the Pilots For Christ at Kirk Field. “We had 295 tickets sold,” said Arkansas Pilots for Christ, Inc. president Lance Winn. Tickets sold for $25 apiece. Although expenses have yet to be taken out, Winn estimated...

Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Corning, ARPosted by
Corning Journal

Coming soon: Corning events

1. Finesse My Finances (Mothers Day Edition); 2. Women of War, I AM HER Ladies Conference; 3. Click here for New Concealed Carry Basic, new Enhanced, and renewals in NEA; 4. 2021 Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Bluegrass Monday Concert Series to return to the Collins Theatre

KASU-FM will resume its Bluegrass Monday Concert Series on Monday, May 24, with a performance by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Beginning...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Collins Foundation announces theater expansion

The Collins Theatre is expanding. At the Chamber After Hours event Thursday afternoon at the theater, Collins Foundation member Andy Fulkerson and Main Street Paragould Executive Director Gina Jarrett explained the intent of the plans to do so. “We’re going to make an event center,” Fulkerson said of the adjacent...
Jonesboro, ARParagould Daily Press

Senator dines with military wives, tours village

JONESBORO — U.S. Sen. John Boozman observed Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday by sharing lunch with Morgan Paige Taylor of Paragould and Bethany Garland of Jonesboro at Veterans Village. Veterans Village is a transitional housing facility nearing completion in Jonesboro. “We’re working really hard in Washington on the Veterans...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Bozarth becomes a silver-level blood donor

On May 4, 2021, Black River Technical College in Paragould hosted an American Red Cross blood drive this week. At the blood drive 10 units were collected and there were three first-time donors, according to BRTC. That means as many as 30 potential lives were saved. BRTC has hosted two...
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post holds breakfast fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breakfast was served to help veterans in need Saturday morning, as Paragould’s VFW Post continued its traditional fundraiser. The veterans at the post served up all sorts of breakfast foods, from pancakes, eggs, and bacon. It’s something the post has done for over a year now,...
Paragould, ARKait 8

Paragould Farmers Market has rainy but successful opening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The rain couldn’t stop opening day for the Paragould Farmers Market, as customers came out in droves to shop local. It was a wildly successful day for vendors, as some sold out of their product even before 9 a.m. Even Kristin Dacus, who sells soaps and...
Kait 8

Foster care group expands to Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Foster Parents Association is expanding its services to Craighead County. Right now, they’re looking for a facility for a clothing closet and a visitor center. They’re also adding foster parent education hours in Jonesboro and a “Manna Meals Freezer” stocked with frozen meals.
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post funds new computer lab, other projects with grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - VFW Post 2242 is ready to make a big impact on local veterans, thanks to funding awarded through the CARES Act grant. The post was awarded $41,500, and all of that money is going to help veterans in Greene, Clay, and Lawrence counties. According to the...
Arkansas Statebusinessviewmagazine.com

Paragould, Arkansas – The best kept secret

Business View Magazine interviews Josh Agee, Mayor of Paragould, Arkansas for our focus on Economic Development in U.S. Cities. A charmer of Northeast Arkansas, surrounded by the Delta plains, the City of Paragould’s picturesque landscape is full of fascinating variations caused by the nearby geographical anomaly, Crowley’s Ridge. With unique narrow rolling hills, lush forests, and bountiful lakes, Paragould is the ideal setting for a vibrant community rich in history and full of potential.
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

BRTC alum uses skills to help disabled veteran

Shane Baldwin, Black River Technical College alum and former structural steel and pipe welding instructor for the Paragould Corporate and Community Education Department, stopped by the BRTC welding shop recently to work on a special project. Baldwin, current superintendent of Thompson Construction in Osceola, volunteered to repair a Jonesboro veteran’s...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Crowley’s Ridge celebrates Awards Day

Earlier this week, Crowley’s Ridge College honored their student-athletes with an Awards Day. Pioneers from all six varsity sports were honored by their coaches. Head coach Carissa Winn praised her volleyball team’s resilience in a COVID-19 affected season that saw a three-month schedule extend to nine months. Leaders in the major statistical categories were presented with a certificate noting the accomplishment with Emi Elms (FR/Paragould, Ark.) collecting the most kills, Kaitlin Perkins earning the most digs, and Kaitlyn Stebelton (SR/Crosby, Texas) with the most kills. Elms, Perkins, and Stebelton were joined by Olivia Deckelman (JR/Harrisburg, Ark.) as they received plaques marking their naming to the A.I.I. All-Conference team.
Paragould, ARKait 8

New social area opens in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city just added a new addition to their downtown area. Residents and visitors in Paragould now have a place downtown to enjoy. The Paragould Chamber of Commerce and Project Paragould cut the ribbon on a new social area named Station Park. After traveling to...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

BRTC’s CCE Department hosts kite flying event

Black River Technical College’s Corporate and Community Education Department hosted a kite flying event recently. Adults and children started the day by learning about the various types of kite designs and how to fly them. Participants then assembled a kite and took it outside to fly it. Priscilla Stillwell, executive...