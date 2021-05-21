newsbreak-logo
Educator workshops scheduled for “blended learning” in the classroom

By Idaho State Board of Education
Argus Observer Online
 1 day ago

BOISE — Idaho educators can take advantage of professional development training to learn how to better utilize technology in their classrooms through a series of free workshops starting tomorrow. The virtual toolkit workshops are put on by Dell Technologies and included as part of last year’s statewide purchase of Chromebooks...

www.argusobserver.com
State
Idaho State
#Classroom#Blended Learning#Technology Education#Professional Education#Education And Schools#Free Education#Free Schools#Dell Technologies#Chromebooks#Students#Idaho Educators#Education Website#Boise
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
