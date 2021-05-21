Educator workshops scheduled for “blended learning” in the classroom

Active learning can be an intimidating concept for educators. Many educators have heard the term but struggle to understand the true meaning of active learning and/or integrate active learning strategies within their classroom. As such, it is important to define active learning in simple terms. According to Bonwell and Eisen (1991), active learning is “anything that involves students in doing things and thinking about the things they are doing” (p. 2). Essentially, active learning involves including students in what they are learning, and fostering an environment that encourages them to think on these matters. Student involvement and metacognition, or thinking about thinking, are fundamental to one’s ability to understand active learning. While active learning can be challenging, adding the complexities of remote learning can make it even more tricky to navigate.