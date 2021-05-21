Gates' double in the 13th inning gives Rusk Regional QF championship

2021 RUSK EAGLES — Class 4A , Region III Quarterfinal Champions Courtesy photo

NAVASOTA — Landon Gates ripped a two-out double into left field that gave the Rusk Eagles a 3-1 win over China Spring in the 13th inning of a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal one gamer on Thursday night.

The Eagles (25-7) advance to the regional semi-final round next week where they will face the winner of the Orangefield-Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson series — Orangefield leads the series, 1-0, after squeezing out a 3-2 win on Thursday evening.

The Eagles plated a run in the top of the first and the Cougars answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second.

There was no further scoring until Rusk ginned two runs in the top of the 13th inning.

Will Dixon led off the frame by being hit by a pitch. Dixon moved over to second when Bryce Leonard dropped a sacrifice bunt down between the plate and the mound.

After Tarrant Sunday reached base on an infield error, Dixon advanced to third. Dixon was thrown out at the plate when he tried to make it in to score on a Wade Williams bunt down the third base line.

Trey Devereaux, who was running for Sunday, moved over too second, with Williams safe at fir on the fielder's choice.

Gates then had his tun at the dish and he drove the ball into left field deep enough to score Devereaux and Williams.

On the Rattler Field mound, Vanderbilt-commit JD Thompson gave his club eight-solid fames of work, allowing only one hit and an unearned run. He struck out 12 and didn't walk anyone.

Mason Cirkel came on in the ninth and went the rest of the way for the Eagles. Cirkel, who gave up four hits, but no runs, walked three and fanned one, was the winning pitcher of record.

Kolby Killough and Brayden Faulkner had two hits apiece for the Cougars, who finish up with a 27-5-2 record.

Tristyn Pechacek, the third Cougar pitcher, was saddled with the loss.