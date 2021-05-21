Commissioners to Open Six-Month Road Bids, More

Sale of city-owned property will be discussed, and a FY22 budget likely will be passed on Wednesday by the Clinton City Council. A called meeting of the council set for 6 pm May 19 in the council chambers of the municipal center can be viewed on the City of Clinton's Facebook page. Public access to the council chambers is still limited by the COVID-19 global pandemic, although council is discussing re-opening its meetings, especially in light of a recent executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster that supercedes local ordinances. Council will hear a bond presentation by Lawrence Flynn, will give final reading to an ordinance rezoning about 200 acres of land from industrial to residential (near Eastside School), will give final reading to certain changes in the zoning ordinance, will conduct a Budget Workshop (Utilities) then will consider the city budget for 1st reading (2 readings and a public hearing are required), then will discuss re-opening the meetings, and then will discuss in closed session a contract for buying city-owned property. For several months, council has weighed the options on a Hwy 72 tract between Ryan Homes and local developer Chip Cooper - no sale price has been made public.