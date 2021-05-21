newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrei Tapalaga

The Buddhist Tradition of Being Buried Alive

Posted by 
Andrei Tapalaga
Andrei Tapalaga
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkWFf_0a7Flma300
A Japanese Buddist monk who went through the ritual of Sokushinbutsu, becoming the guardian of the shrine his body is kept withinAll Things Interesting

The origin of Buddhism comes from India about 3,000 years ago, although many historians have different arguments. This religion started to spread around Asia in the last 2,000 years, with the religion being influenced by different Asian cultures. This religion may differ a bit from country to country, but the main belief is that all life forms are sacred, from the smallest insect to the biggest tree in the world, so they must be protected.

Sokushinbutsu

Some cultures such as Japan adopted some more unique traditions such as auto mummification. This specific tradition started in the 9th century and it is meant to make elder monks divine, or as their religion presents it, to make them immortal whilst putting them in a state of eternal meditation.

This practice was started by monk Kukai, the founder of the Buddhist school from Shingon, Japan, during the 9th century. The ideology he conceived is that once he completed his auto mummification, in time, he would reach divinity by meditating for millions of years. In other words, the idea was to become a god.

Buddhists didn’t consider this act as suicide, as they believe the soul of a person is eternal, therefore Sokushinbutsu would make them reach this sort of eternal stage much quicker.

This tradition, however, is very difficult due to the period of preparation. If you thought that the life of a Buddhist is rigorous and difficult, then the preparation process for Sokushinbutsu makes it three times worse. The member that wanted to prepare for this ritual had to go through a special diet for 100 days that would ensure the body would dehydrate and remove any sort of toxins or bacteria to stop the body from decomposing once buried.

After 100 days, another diet that is even more strict would be followed for another 100 days. The first diet consisted of fruits, nuts, seeds, and water. The idea was for the body to lose all the fat before being buried alive so it would not attract maggots that would eat the body in the process of auto-mummification.

Buried Alive

The second diet consisted of roots and bark of pine trees in order to lose muscle mass and drinking tea made from a toxic plant named Toxicodendron vernicifluum. The toxicity of the tea helped kill any parasites within the body, ensuring that the body would not be affected by the dirt once buried.

After 200 days, the body would be buried alive for 100 days in the ground. The monk undergoing this process would be sitting in the lotus position and given a small tube through which they would breathe air from the underground. The monk would also have a string that was attached to a bell above the burial ground. The monk had to ring the bell at least once a day to let the rest know that he wasn’t dead yet.

If the bell stopped ringing, the air tube would be pulled out and the burial ground would be sealed for 100 days. If the body was found to be intact after 100 days of being buried, the ritual was declared successful and the body was placed in a temple to venerated by other monks.

Although the Japanese government outlawed this practice in the 19th century as they considered it as an act of suicide, it is said that this ritual is still practiced throughout temples in Japan. If you ever end up in Japan, there are 16 monks who underwent this process whose corpses can be visited at various temples.

Andrei Tapalaga

Andrei Tapalaga

5K+
Followers
138
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge in Business Studies, History, and Psychology. ⭐Top Writer on Medium 📚Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhist Temple#Buddhist Monk#Buddhism#Buddhists#Roots#Buddhist Tradition#Japanese#Buddist#Asian#Shingon#Elder Monks#Temples#Eternal Meditation#Auto Mummification#Country#Divinity#Monk Kukai#Suicide#Pine Trees#Maggots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Religion
News Break
Meditation
Related
Indiainterestingengineering.com

A Look at the Most Horrific Years in Human History

Suffering from time to time, on an individual or regional level is a fact of life most people take as a given. Throughout history, some people suffer more than others in certain times and places, as warfare and natural disaster take their toll, but these moments in time don't typically involve entire continents, let alone the whole world.
EntertainmentAtlas Obscura

The Adventurous Quest to Capture Remote Buddhist Caves in the 1940s

In the spring of 1943, during the Sino-Japanese War, photographer James Lo and his wife Lucy Lo ventured to a set of remote, nearly abandoned caves near where the ancient northern and southern Silk Road trade routes converged, at the nexus of China and Central Asia. There were 700 carved spaces in the face of a cliff, known as the Mogao Caves. Among them, some 500 were profusely decorated with sculptures and murals, remarkable examples of Buddhist art that span 1,000 years. Today, the caves’ 2,000 painted sculptures and nearly 485,000 square feet of wall paintings are preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, popular with tourists. But back in 1943, when the Los encountered them, they were deteriorating and neglected. Over the next year or so, the Los systematically photographed the Mogao Caves, as well as the nearby Yulin Caves; the 3,000 black-and-white images are a significant document of these incredible and vulnerable sacred spaces. Many of images of this archive are going to be presented for the first time in print in an upcoming nine volume set, Visualizing Dunhuang: Seeing, Studying, and Conserving the Caves, edited by Dora C.Y. Ching and published by Princeton University Press.
Religionstaradvertiser.com

Buddhists take leaps of faith during pandemic

TOKYO >> Buddhist monk Shinsui Kobayashi learned the hard way that during a pandemic, what’s good for the soul is not necessarily good for the body. Upon hearing in January that a fellow monk had tested positive for COVID-19, the head priest of Kokunji temple in Fukuoka immediately closed the temple. He shared the news on Kokunji’s website, contacted the local health center and hired a cleaning specialist. He had been exposed while chanted sutras with his stricken colleague. In total, Kobayashi and six others affiliated with the temple were infected.
ReligionBig Think

Does quantum mechanics favor Buddhist philosophy?

Quantum mechanics is so weird that it has challenged scientists and philosophers to divine some greater insights about the nature of reality. One attempt is known as the Copenhagen interpretation, and some believe that this interpretation lends itself to a Buddhist worldview. Even though I'm a Buddhist, I reject the...
ReligionPosted by
105.1 The Block

Meditate with a Buddhist Monk in Your Alabama Home for Only $14

If you like “one-of-a-kind activities,” then an Online Airbnb Experience is for you. There are tons of different experiences that you can try; most are super affordable. To start your quest for an Airbnb Experience, sign up for an Airbnb account. Once you have completed those steps, you can start searching. At the top of the page, in the “start your search” field, type in your area of interest.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Roman Gate to Hell

3D recreation of the structure that led to the so-called “Gate to Hell”Italian Archaeological mission in Hierapolis. The mythology presented by the Roman Empire is vast, and at that point in time, mythology was something that everyone believed in, even if there was no clear proof. In some cases, people did not even dare to analyze what they considered “paranormal activity” as this would anger the Gods, whilst others took advantage of the fear brought by these mythologies.
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: The Black Stone of Mecca in full colour

A sharp new photograph of the Black Stone at Mecca has been taken. Technically, 1,050 images have been focus-stacked together. The result looks more red than black. Some people confuse the Black Stone with the cubic building at Mecca, which pilgrims circle (anti-clockwise) on the hajj. But that building is called the Kaaba, mostly hidden under its reverent veil of black silk, replaced annually.
ReligionWTHR

Buddhist monk DJ brings a techno beat to Japan

FUKUI, Japan — Shrines and temples reflect Japan's two major religions Shinto and Buddhism. Many Japanese practice both. The customs and rituals have been in Japan for hundreds of years. But, in this corner of the Olympic host country a change is underway. A monk is on a mission. "I...
ReligionKTEN.com

Wisdom from the Buddhist Monks for People Struggling with Addiction

Originally Posted On: How You Can Use Ancient Buddhist Principles for Healing and Recovery (jameshaggertyrecovery.com) Living in active addiction can be exhausting and stressful. However, living out the steps while getting clean and working a program with a goal of long-term recovery is no walk in the park, either. To help, 12 Step programs like AA and NA incorporate the concept of a Higher Power as a way to develop an understanding of each step. People who do not formally follow the 12 Steps and for those that do may discover their own way of leaning on a defined Higher Power in their journey to recovery.
Religionthegreatcoursesdaily.com

Iblis and God: The Nature of Evil in Islamic Tradition

The Qur’an is unique among the scriptures of the Abrahamic faiths in explicitly rendering the episode of the origin of evil in Creation by recounting the rebellion of Iblis, the rebellious spirit. Some Islamic thinkers call Iblis an angel, some call Iblis a genie; Iblis is the one who becomes ash-Shaitan, the primordial rebel against God.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Swastika complicated symbol that co-opted Hindu, Buddhist sign of peace

New York Sen. Todd Kaminsky recently introduced a bill that would require schools to teach seventh through 12th graders that certain symbols, including Nazi swastikas and lynching ropes, are symbols of hatred. Kaminsky told the Times Union that he’s met “15, 16, 17-year-olds who get caught putting swastika graffiti on...
ReligionThe Guardian

Was King Solomon the ancient world’s first shipping magnate?

King Solomon is venerated in Judaism and Christianity for his wisdom and in Islam as a prophet, but the fabled ruler is one of the Bible’s great unsolved mysteries. Archaeologists have struggled in vain to find conclusive proof that he actually existed. With no inscriptions or remnants of the magnificent palace and temple he is supposed to have built in Jerusalem 3,000 years ago, the Israelite king has sunk into the realm of myth.
Joe BidenPetoskey News-Review

The strangeness of being alive

Occasionally, a certain phrase or maybe a line from a book may jump out and gobsmack me right between the eyes for its uniqueness or originality. “Money for nothing and the chicks for free,” from an old Dire Straits tune is not one of them. On the acknowledgment page of...
Religionpsychologytoday.com

The History and Psychology of Labyrinths

The word "Labyrinth" comes from the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur. Ancient labyrinths were enclosed multicursal complexes. Medieval labyrinths were not simply ornamental but represented the spiritual path to God. Today, labyrinths are increasingly found in therapeutic settings as an aid to meditation and mindfulness. The Myth of...
ScienceThe Hill

Archaeologists discover the oldest known human burial in Africa

Researchers first discovered the bones during excavations in 2013 at the mouth of the Panga ya Saidi cave site along the coastline of southeastern Kenya. The ancient remains are believed to be that of a 2 to 3-year-old child. Scans of the specimen revealed that the child’s body had been...
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

The Spiritual War is won with Christ

The history of the world is a history of war. I don’t mean conflict in the Middle East, the World Wars, or the countless other wars that have been waged throughout time. Those are not inconsequential, but they are not the war I am talking about. I am talking about the war in the Bible that goes from Genesis to Revelation. It is a spiritual war. When God made the world, it was very good (Genesis 1:31) and it was through disobedience that sin, war, and death came to have such control. The promise, though, was that God would bring an end to the battle. He would do so by entering the battle and defeating the enemies of his people.
Religionchristianity.com

A Call to Godly Living - In Touch - May 15/16

The apostle Paul lived in an age when sensuality, the pursuit of pleasure, and rebellion against the Lord were prevalent. In response, he wrote letters urging Christians not to follow in the ways of the world. Like those early believers, we are to pursue godliness by... Presenting our bodies to...