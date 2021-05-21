newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

7 Companies Jumping on the $15 Minimum Wage Train: UA, CMG, AMZN, TGT, COST, BAC, BBY

By William White
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

The push to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour continues and more companies are embracing the change. Several companies are announced plans to bump the minimum wage up to $15 an hour. There are also quite a few that are already there or offer a minimum wage even higher than that. Let’s take a look at a few of them below.

investorplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmg#Amzn#Bac#Tgt#Tgt#Target Corporation#Ua#Cmg#Amzn#Bac#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Costco Wholesale#Bank Of America#Anvs#Bby#Trading#Employees#Investors#Nysemkt#Under Armour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Costco
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ulta Beauty Earnings: 3 Trends to Follow

It's been a rocky year for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). The beauty products retailer and spa operator posted lower sales for 2020 as traffic at its stores stayed depressed through the first stages of the pandemic. In the wake of that rough period, CEO Mary Dillon in March announced she would step down from that leadership role in June.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBusiness Insider

BofA Cuts Tesla Price Target By $200, Predicts Another Equity Offering

One Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Wall Street analyst reduced his price target for the stock by 22% Friday and said investors should expect yet another equity offering from Tesla in the near future. The Tesla Analyst: BofA Securities analyst John Murphy reiterated a Neutral rating on Tesla and cut the price...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks Ready to Buy Today

With an attention span of a gnat, it’s no surprise certain investors moved on to the latest and greatest. Today, and without fear of getting squashed like a high-flying bull, it’s time to check out the price charts of three of yesterday’s most-shorted stocks for stronger buying opportunities today. Bitcoin...
StocksStreet.Com

This Dividend Stock Is the REIT Choice for a Recovery

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors looking for safe dividends and attractive yields should consider high-quality real estate investment trusts like W.P. Carey (WPC) . W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease REITs in the U.S. with a market capitalization of more than $13 billionThe world of net lease REITs is highly fragmented,...
StocksInvestorPlace

The 7 Hottest Tech Stocks in the Nasdaq Right Now

Investors are always looking for the next best tech stocks to buy. In some cases though, that can lead investors down the wrong path. There are plenty of low-quality, high-valuation stocks that don’t deserve to be trading at their current prices. Those are the ones that pay the real price when a bear market comes along.
StocksCNBC

Oatly shares soar 24% in company's public market debut on Nasdaq

Oatly priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, giving it an implied valuation of $10 billion. The company is trading on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker "OTLY." In 2020, Oatly's revenue more than doubled, reaching $421.4 million. Oatly shares soared 24% during the company's public market debut...
BusinessMiami Herald

Under Armour boosts minimum wage to $15 an hour

Under Armour plans to join other large employers in boosting minimum wages for thousands of its hourly workers to $15 per hour, a move designed to keep the brand competitive in attracting in-demand store and warehouse workers. More than 8,000 full- and part-time employees and seasonal workers at stores and...
RetailBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Walmart evaluate the company at an average price target of $161.27 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $131.00.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops As Stock Market Sells Off Again; Bitcoin Plunges, But Target Soars

Key stock market indexes were headed for a third straight loss Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average testing a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials shed 1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 led the sell-off with a 1.6% drop. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Tuesday.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Walmart's Debt

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) increased by 3.01% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's financial statement as of March 19, 2021, long-term debt is at $45.04 billion and current debt is at $3.83 billion, amounting to $48.87 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $17.74 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $31.13 billion.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Despite the Recent Tech Selloff

Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Invest, is well known for investing in disruptive technology and high growth themes. Ark Invest believes that the “global economy is undergoing the largest technological transformation in history” with “five innovation platforms evolving at the same time.”. These innovation platforms include energy storage, artificial...
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Walmart beats expectations, gains share in grocery

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.73 billion, or 97 cents per share, compared with $3.99 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.69 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.21. Revenue of $138.31 billion was up from $134.62 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $132.16 billion. Walmart U.S. comp sales were up 6%, and up 16% on a two-year stack. Walmart U.S. comparable sales rose 6%, and digital sales were up 37%. "Every segment performed well, and we're encouraged by traffic and grocery market share trends," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. For the full-year, Walmart is guiding for EPS growth in the high-single digits versus previous guidance for a slight decline, and Walmart U.S. comparable sales growth in the low-single digits, excluding fuel. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.41, suggesting a 1.2% decline, and U.S. comp sales growth of 2%. Walmart stock has slipped 3.7% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12.2% for the period.
StocksHerald & Review

Worried About a Market Downturn? Buy This Forever Stock.

If you're worried about a market correction, generally defined as when the market falls by at least 10% -- or even a harsher market crash -- you're not alone. The S&P 500 index, which represents about 80% of the total U.S. market's value, rose about 18% in 2020 and a whopping 31% in 2019. It retreated just 4% in 2018, after gaining 22% and 12%, respectively, in 2017 and 2016. After a period with so much in gains, many expect the market to correct or crash one of these days.