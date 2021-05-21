newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida lacrosse faces Syracuse in NCAA quarterfinals

Independent Florida Alligator
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida battles Syracuse Saturday with a ticket to the Final Four on the line. Gators glided past Sunshine State foe Jacksonville in a lopsided 17-3 win Sunday. The orange and blue redeemed themselves after an unexpected loss to the Dolphins March 13. AAC Midfielder of the Year Shannon Kavanagh and attacker Brianna Harris led the offense with a combined six goals. Harris, the AAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, recorded her 200th career point in a Florida uniform.

www.alligator.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#The University Of Florida#Florida Gators#Soccer Fans#Team Sports#Syracuse#The 11th Gator#Ju#Twitter Kk Rinaa Support#Uf#Loyola Greyhounds#Aac Tournament#Sunshine State#Final Four#Su Soccer Stadium#Game#Aac Goalkeeper#Aac Midfielder#Espn3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lacrosse
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage, Park Vista, Westminster Academy softball teams looking to win state titles this week

After a pandemic-induced, one-year hiatus, the Florida state softball championships return this week, and three Broward or Palm Beach county teams earned spots in their classes’ final fours. This year’s state playoffs are being held at the Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, near Orlando. Here is a look at all four local teams that have reached the state semifinals (all rankings are from ...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...