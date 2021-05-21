Florida lacrosse faces Syracuse in NCAA quarterfinals
Florida battles Syracuse Saturday with a ticket to the Final Four on the line. Gators glided past Sunshine State foe Jacksonville in a lopsided 17-3 win Sunday. The orange and blue redeemed themselves after an unexpected loss to the Dolphins March 13. AAC Midfielder of the Year Shannon Kavanagh and attacker Brianna Harris led the offense with a combined six goals. Harris, the AAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, recorded her 200th career point in a Florida uniform.www.alligator.org