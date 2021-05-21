newsbreak-logo
ADOL reports 3.6% unemployment rate in April

By Angel Coker
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s unemployment rate is just one percentage point away from returning to its pre-pandemic level of 2.6%. The Alabama Department of Labor reported a 3.6% unemployment rate in April. That’s down from 3.8% in March and down from 13.2% a year ago. April 2020 was the first month that illustrated the effects of the pandemic. The state unemployment rate was at an all-time low in March 2020 at 2.6%.

State
Alabama State
