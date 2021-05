The last few weeks and months have been a disappointment to everyone who expected the lawsuit between the United States SEC and Ripple Labs to wither away. In fact, the said lawsuit also saw the participation of a new party of XRP holders, a party represented by attorney John Deaton. In a motion to intervene filed last month, Deaton had argued that the SEC was disputing the independent utility of XRP, something that necessitated an intervention to “develop the Court’s understanding.”