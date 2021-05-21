newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta Air Lines plans to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week on Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

United Airlines also said it expects to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United halted flights from all three U.S. cities to Israel on May 12.

American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.

The truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding Friday, after an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Israel#Palestinians#Hamas#Delta Air Lines#New York Tel Aviv#Resuming Flights#U S#Newark#Cities#Rockets#Violence#Adjustments#Chicago#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Palestine
Related
LifestyleQuad Cities Onlines

Delta to resume flights from Quad-Cities to Minneapolis

Delta Air Lines will resume twice daily flights from Quad Cities International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June 5. The move comes after the airport’s strongest month since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 36,000 travelers, according to a news release from the airport. “We know some of...
LifestyleAviation Week

U.S. Airlines To Increase Spanish Service

American Airlines and United Airlines are to increase service to Spain after the European country’s government confirmed that borders would reopen from June 7 to travelers who have been fully vaccinated. Oneworld alliance member American said it plans to reinstate two routes to the Spanish capital... Subscription Required. U.S. Airlines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

The U.N. Security Council and Muslim nations convened emergency meetings Sunday to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of unrelenting Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. President Joe Biden gave no signs of pressuring Israel to agree...
Travelslickdeals.net

New Jersey to San Salvador El Salvador $205 RT Airfares on United Airlines (Travel August - November 2021)

United Airlines and Expedia have round trip airfares travelling from New Jersey (EWR) to San Salvador El Salvador (SAL) for $205, nonstop! These are basic economy fares, a restricted-type fare. Note: on this basic economy fare, you are allowed one free carry-on bag in addition to a small personal item (normally no free carry-on). Just no seat selection or changes. Just confirm this at checkout.
Travel10NEWS

Airline offers 1 year of free flights to get people vaccinated

After states like Ohio and Oregon offered up $1 million to get people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, United Airlines is joining the sweepstakes tactic. It is offering members of its loyalty program a chance to win one year of free flights if they get vaccinated. United said any new...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Delta, United Airlines And American Airlines Stock Today?

Shares of several airline companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) are trading higher by 2.4%, 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively, after multiple companies in the space gave positive business updates at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.
Travelinvesting.com

U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike, may allow more foreign visitors

ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) -U.S. airlines and agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as the government continues to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. Shares in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) were sharply higher on Tuesday after top...
Worldworldairlinenews.com

American Airlines welcomes all customers on quarantine-free flights to Italy

American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8. With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions, any customers, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, are eligible to fly on American’s flights from New York to Italy starting May 16.
EconomyFlight Global.com

FAA downgrades Mexico's safety rating after evaluation

The Federal Aviation Administration has downgraded Mexico’s rating for aviation safety standards, creating potential issues for Mexican carriers’ expansion of air links to the USA. The US regulator says on 25 May that it determined the country no longer meets ICAO safety standards. That means, while current air service between...
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

US Mainland To Hawaii Flights: What Are The Options In 2021?

There are 65 non-stop routes from Hawaii to the US mainland next week, with 151 daily departures. Across the whole summer, over two million extra seats have been added. Some 17 states are now served, with Florida and North Carolina joining the map. California has added over a million seats, with San Diego the best-performing airport.
TravelStreet.Com

United Airlines and Norwegian Jump on Increasing Travel Optimism

Airline and cruise ship stocks were leading the S&P 500, driven by optimistic comments from industry executives and an improved outlook from United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report. United was one of the S&P's biggest gainers, rising 4.5% to $58.68, after the carrier said in a regulatory filing that while...