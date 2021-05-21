Destiny 2: Trials of Osiris Loot Starts May 21

Game company Bungie has announced that Destiny 2: Trials of Osiris is making a comeback this weekend. The Trials of Osiris event is back in the game this weekend. Saint-14 will the Trials of Osiris vendor and announcer of this PvP event. All players can find him in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset to collect a card in order to play the mode. The game mode is a 3v3 match in which players are rewarded at 3, 5, and 7 wins. Completing them flawlessly will reward the players Adept Loot, and it rotates every week. The guardians will have to reset the card after every 3 losses and if one is going to go for the adept loot then they will have to play carefully to go flawless and try not to lose.