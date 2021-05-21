newsbreak-logo
CBOT wheat falls for fifth day in a row

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its fifth straight day of declines and hitting a one-month low on expectations for a big U.S. crop, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also closed in negative territory but MGEX spring wheat firmed after the July contract found technical support at its 50-day moving average. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, but warned that a bumper harvest could mean reduced grain protein content. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains in the coming week bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 1 cent at $6.74-1/4 a bushel on Friday, with K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery sagging 2 cents to $6.23 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat rose 3-1/2 cents to $6.99 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 4.9%, MGEX spring wheat was down 6.2% and K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 4.3%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower in Early Trade, Rain in Forecast

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 7 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with several manufacturing surveys indicating expansion in Europe. On Thursday, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims fell to 444,000 last week, the lowest in over a year. Trading in Bitcoin has been volatile this week and is back above $40,000 early Friday, even after the U.S. Treasury called for stricter compliance of virtual currencies.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said. Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged to a three-week low.
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said. “We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food...
CBOT soybeans fall on signs of easing demand

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased to one-month low on Friday, pressured by concerns about falling demand from both the domestic and export sectors, traders said. * Weakness in the cash market also weighed on soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding support on a Fibonacci retracement chart tracking its spring rally that peaked at $16.67-1/2 on May 12. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal was down $2.20 at $398.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.27 cent lower at 65.49 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soybean futures contract dropped 3.9%. The weekly decline in soybeans was the biggest in percentage terms in four months. * Soymeal futures were off 4.7% this week and soyoil was down 3.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 1 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are flat to 6 cents higher and wheat 4 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 4 cents lower at midday Friday with stronger spread action and trade coming off overnight lows. Spillover pressure from soybeans is easing and position squaring going into the weekend is expected to pick up. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back from the Thursday gains.
DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Recovers From Early Selling, But Fades Late

After big selling pressure early Friday, the soy complex turned around and traded higher on the heels of a rally in soybean oil. However, that rally failed, with soybeans and products resuming their downward path by the close. Wheat and corn remained under pressure much of the day on improving weather and fund liquidation. Minneapolis wheat moved higher on disappointing rains for the Northern Plains.
DTN Livestock Midday: Choice, Select Cuts Over $3

Live cattle futures enjoyed seeing a strong export report and higher boxed beef prices, but the rally in corn sends feeder cattle lower into Thursday afternoon. You would think with such excellent demand the live cattle market would be rocking and rolling and wanting to send the day fully higher. But traders know all too well the boxed beef market is soon going to be making a top and they don’t want to get caught in an over-extended position when boxed prices start to fall.
CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 0-2 cents

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Even to up 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat up slightly overnight after the...
Chicago, ILBeloit Daily News

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; July corn rose 17.75 cents at $6.64 a bushel; July oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.5825 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.25 cents at $15.3750 a bushel.
GRAINS-Corn jumps 1% on strong Chinese demand; wheat recovers

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday, with prices climbing 1%, as strong demand from China underpinned the market. Wheat rose after three sessions of losses, while soybeans inched higher. "The decline in prices encouraged buyers to cover supplies and that is now supporting prices,"...
CBOT wheat futures drop on Kansas bumper harvest outlook

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday after a crop tour projected a bumper harvest in Kansas, traders said. * But the losses were kept in check by technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract found support near the four-week low hit on Wednesday, traders said. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 438,700 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 75,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 4 cents at $6.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dropped 8-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $6.95 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
GRAINS-Corn firms on supply tightening while wheat, soy steady from slide

* Flurry of exports to China supports CBOT futures * Wheat recovers from four-week low * Soybeans consolidate as Argentine port strike eyed (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Thursday underpinned by brisk U.S. exports to China and reduced harvest prospects in Brazil. Wheat and soybeans edged higher, after shedding more than 2% on Wednesday when the crops were swept up in a broad financial market slide. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $6.62 a bushel by 1147 GMT. Corn too had initially fallen on Wednesday, as favourable conditions for U.S. crops added to pressure from investor selling in equities and commodities, before bucking the bearish trend to close little changed. "The corn market retraced at the end of the session most of the day's downward movement, supported by new exceptional export sales," consultancy Agritel said. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday announced the sale of 1.36 million tonnes of corn to China, the fifth trading day in a row of large Chinese corn purchases. Traders were watching for a weekly U.S. grain export report on Thursday for more details on recent overseas demand. Consultancy Agroconsult slashed by 15% its forecast for Brazil's upcoming second annual corn crop, turning attention back to yield losses despite the return of rain to dry southern regions. CBOT soybeans gained 0.2% to $15.41-1/4 a bushel, although soybean oil was pressured by a further fall in crude oil and worries over vegetable oil demand. Traders were monitoring strike action at Argentine ports that was hampering grain exports, including of soymeal. CBOT wheat ticked up 0.2% to $6.80-1/2 a bushel after hitting a four-week low on Wednesday. Expectations of good northern hemisphere harvests, including crop tour estimates calling for higher yields in top U.S. winter wheat state Kansas, were capping wheat prices, traders said. Prices at 1147 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 680.50 1.25 0.18 640.50 6.25 CBOT corn 662.00 3.75 0.57 484.00 36.78 CBOT soy 1541.25 3.00 0.20 1311.00 17.56 Paris wheat Sep 211.25 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 9.74 Paris maize Jun 248.25 1.75 0.71 198.75 24.91 Paris rape Aug 527.00 -1.50 -0.28 393.00 34.10 WTI crude oil 62.62 -0.74 -1.17 48.52 29.06 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.16 1.2100 0.76 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alexander Smith)
Benefits of having wheat in corn-soybean crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows including winter wheat once every four years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
DTN Grain Close: Corn Firms, Other Crops Sag Lower on Mixed Forecasts

Except for corn and oats, most grains traded lower Thursday with forecasts showing beneficial rains in the near term, but also an anticipation of lingering drought in the Northern Plains and northern Midwest this summer. December corn closed up 13 cents, helped by another reported export sale of new-crop corn to China.
UPDATE 1-Crop tour projects rise in southwest Kansas wheat yields

(Adds quotes, details, byline) WICHITA, Kansas, May 19 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwestern portion of the state at 56.7 bushels per acre (bpa), up from 47.6 bushels in 2019.
Kansas 2021 wheat yields seen at record high, but protein may dip -tour

MANHATTAN, Kansas, May 20 (Reuters) - Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, but warned that a bumper harvest could mean reduced grain protein content. Kansas wheat yield potential was estimated at a...