Couldn't resist this headline after reading about this undrafted linebacker who is in themix with the safties we drafted to start at linebacker for the Jets, or at least get some playing time, He worked with Lovie Smith the last couple of seasons and because of a transfer and a lost 2020 his stock never really rose UFA, but he is being touted as a rough neck with attitude and speed and as the kind of player Saleh can work with.