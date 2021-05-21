How Skilled Advisors Can Jumpstart Your New Venture

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Entrepreneurs should know how important it is to have the right advisors when undertaking a new business venture. An advisor is not the same as a co-founder or an investor. While both of these roles advise the company in their own interest, a business advisor is set apart in how they approach giving advice. Even experienced boards with decades of experience within a field can benefit from having an expert advisor present to help them. Choosing the right advisor is usually a consideration of what the advisor offers to the firm.