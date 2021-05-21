Kevin Cooney: Red Sox series, road trips ahead will be key influences on Phillies front office

The Angels have two of the biggest stars in baseball, but they continue to struggle translating that into wins as a league-worst pitching staff is holding them below .500. Neutral. The Angels have been a little bit better of late after releasing Albert Pujols and giving Jared Walsh a little bit of a bigger role. They have lost their last two, but before that they won three of four. Of course, immediately before that they lost five in a row, so it’s been more down than up if you expand the sample a bit.