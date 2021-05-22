newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

If Prince Harry Wants ‘Reconciliation,’ Why Does He Keep Trashing the Royal Family?

By Tom Sykes
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. It has been an intense 24 hours in the royal news cycle. Just after 2 p.m. British time...

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Oprah
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royalist#Twitter#Apple Tv#Syrian#Emdr#Reconciliation#Love#London#Truth#Indescribable Sadness#Friends#Compassion#Grief#Goodness Sake#Rogue Reporter#Heathrow#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Says ‘Genetic Pain and Suffering’ is Passed Down in Royal Family

Prince Harry isn’t quite done with causing public-relations nightmares for his family back home in Britain. In his latest tell-all—a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard—the estranged royal seemed to criticize the way he was brought up by Prince Charles, and said that he had to move away from the United Kingdom to stop his kids from suffering the same fate that he did. Asked about his childhood, Harry said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.” He added that there’s “a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on” by parents, which he wants to avoid, and also described his royal experience as being like “a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.” Clarence House, Charles’ private office, refused to comment on Harry’s latest remarks.
RelationshipsNBC Connecticut

Prince Harry Wants to ‘Break That Cycle' of Royal Parenting After Charles

Prince Harry is out to "break the cycle" of dysfunctional royal parenting after Prince Charles treated him "the way that he was treated" by his own parents. Harry, 36, spoke in Thursday's episode the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about how he has chosen to parent his 2-year-old son, Archie, differently than he was raised by Charles.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Prince Harry Reveals He Wanted To Quit Royal Life in His 20s

Prince Harry made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday (May 13). During their lengthy conversation, the Duke of Sussex candidly spoke about his struggles with Palace life. Though he didn't ultimately step down until he was 35-years-old, Harry revealed he thought about wanting to quit as early as his twenties.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Martin Bashir 'convinces' BBC to delay Panorama report on bombshell Princess Diana interview in case it damages his health - and now it may NEVER be shown

Insiders fear that a BBC Panorama investigation into the tactics used by Martin Bashir to secure his bombshell interview with Princess Diana may never be broadcast. Bosses at the Corporation insist that screening of the programme – commissioned to examine allegations that Mr Bashir lied to convince the Princess into agreeing to the 1995 encounter – has just been postponed.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Martin Bashir Quits BBC News to ‘Focus on His Health’

Martin Bashir, most well known for his 1985 “Panorama” interview with Princess Diana, left the BBC on Friday, citing health concerns. In a memo posted on Twitter, the news organization confirmed his departure, which comes amid an investigation into that famous interview. “Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get

It’s been over two months since the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In it, the couple described how Markle’s mental health apparently suffered at the hands of the British monarchy, prompting their exit from royal duties in 2020. Now, in a new interview with Oprah for a docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry elaborated on how awareness on the subject is personal for him, as well and why the relentless attention on him and his relationship still angers him.
U.K.theroyalobserver.com

'How Does He Face His Family?': Prince Harry To Attend Unveiling Of Princess Diana Statue, But Sources Predict Family Tension

On July 1, a statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled at Kensington Palace's gardens in honor of what would have been the late royal's 60th birthday. And though Prince Harry's latest interview has ruffled even more feathers, a source told Page Six that he will no doubt be flying to the U.K. to attend the event — but tensions are sure to be high.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...