Monica Lewinsky Continues To Poke Fun At Herself On Social Media

A very fascinating interview today with comedian, actress, social media personality and author Manon Mathews. With almost a million followers on Instagram, I hope some of you are aware of her. After today, I think you will be. Very funny woman who puts out some really good content on IG and TikTok. What happened to her in 2020 though is something out of a movie. Hell, maybe it will be made into a movie someday. You may have heard Manon tell the story of her marriage last year, but if not, it’s a must listen. Trust me on this one. Really makes you think about some people and the lengths they’ll go to deceive. An unbelievable story and I appreciate Manon coming on today to tell it again. I heard it on a podcast earlier this year and knew I had to have her on to tell it to my audience. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Manon’s Twitter handle (@ManonMathews) in your replies. Thanks again to Manon for coming for this great conversation. Definitely want to have her on in the future. And if you want light hearted funny social media content, go follow her on IG or TikTok.