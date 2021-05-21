My Annual Summer Tradition; Messing With Tourists On The 4th Street Elevator

Tony Horton wants you to show up for fitness like it's your job. That means five days a week, by appointment. "What would happen if you only showed up to work three days a week, or you only slept three days a week or ate three days a week," he asks rhetorically. Point being, It wouldn't work out too well. But most people fail to make a fitness appointment every day and that's one of the keys to being consistent, Horton adds. "I make a plan to work out seven days a week and if I miss one or two I still end up doing it five times," he says. If you only plan it every other day you may not even get in three workouts a week. At that point, he tells The Beet, you might as well throw yourself down a flight of stairs since you're inviting aches, pains, and ultimately tempting fate. His approach: Use it or lose it. If you really want to know what Horton said about fitness; You either work out or you die.