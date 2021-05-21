newsbreak-logo
Registration 4 Lake Francis Triathlon Open NOW!

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
 3 days ago
The Lake Francis Triple P Triathlon is coming up on Saturday, June 12th, & registration is open right NOW! Don't worry about a thing...you can register as an individual or as "part" of a 2 or 3 person team. This year's Triathlon will include kayak, bike & run for a GRAND total of 16.5 miles. Register NOW at: runsignup.com./race/mt/valier/lakefrancistripleptriathlon. Your registration is DUE by Saturday, June 5th. Hats off to the Valier Area Development Corp.!!

