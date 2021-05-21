Registration 4 Lake Francis Triathlon Open NOW!

KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy Athlete’s of the Week are both from Conrad this week where athlete’s are having much success in Golf, Track and softball. Our Male Athlete of the Week for the 2nd time this spring is Cowboy Sr. Jarek Shepherd. Heading into next week’s Divisional at Marias Valley, Jarek continues to impress and put forth his best effort of the season last weekend in Choteau.