Presidential Election

Biden tries to pretend he’s not acting like a socialist

 1 day ago

President Biden did an interview with David Brooks of the New York Times, one of those journalists who used to be a conservative, but now I’m not quite sure what he is. Biden tries to claim he is disliked The Squalid Squad socialists. Sure he disagrees with them around the edges, as he proclaims here, and as Brooks tries to make the case, but in general he supports massive spending, socialized health care, cradle-to-grave support of all kinds.

Public Education
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Presidential Electionthefoothillsfocus.com

Maybe it wasn’t Biden’s night, after all

It was supposed to be Joe Biden’s night. Sure, it came in a House Chamber that seemed empty when compared with the joint addresses of his predecessors, but that’s the price he and his party willingly paid by politicizing a pandemic. Never mind that the success the president claimed against...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

HURT: 100 days in, Biden, the coward, needs to retire

President Biden has been part of the problem for the past 48 years here in Washington. But in the last 100 days he has really gotten down to business. “President Biden has definitely exceeded expectations,” purred Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a virtual gathering with left-wing supporters on her computer. “I think a lot of us expected a much more conservative administration.”
Presidential ElectionBuffalo News

Viewpoints: At 100 days, Biden has shocked progressives and conservatives

“Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity. About rebuilding a nation, revitalizing our democracy and winning the future for America. … Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility, crisis to opportunity, setbacks into strength. After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for a takeoff.”
BusinessDaily Beast

Biden’s Reboot of That ’70s Show Looks Like a Disaster

Joe Biden is tempting fate. Having lived through the tumultuous 1970s, he is an unlikely candidate to repeat the mistakes of the decade—like inflation and high crime. Yet, instead of being chastened (or trapped) by 70s era thinking, his policy preferences reflect the prevailing progressive view of these issues. Is Biden transcending the tired old rules and leading us into the future, or is he setting us up for another big fall?
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Pete Hegseth blasts 'disastrous' jobs report as Biden tries to spin

"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth opened Friday's show hitting April's disappointing jobs numbers and President Biden's reaction to it. HEGSETH: It’s working! He said so. But it is so? Joe Biden was awoken from his mid-morning nap today so he could read a teleprompter with really big font on it. The font was supposed to have a 7-figure number in it, but instead — it was in the low six-digits. The force is not with Joe Biden — by that, we mean the work force.
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Point: Biden's opportunity for greatness -- fixing our democracy and investing in the people

It’s not too early to think about legacy, and Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with — from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing Donald Trump’s big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.
Presidential ElectionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Biden’s socialist agenda already leaving a mark

Less than 18 months remain until voters make a statement on the direction the country is headed. Put another way, that’s nearly a year-and-a-half for the Biden administration to foul up the economy even more, to trample all over the energy sector, and to erode the morale and effectiveness of law enforcement.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s job-market mess and other commentary

With the economy reopening, “all that President Biden and his Democratic allies had to do for the jobs market to take off at or near historic levels was . . . do nothing, stupid,” snarks Andy Puzder at Fox Business. “Unfortunately, the temptation was too great.” In March, Democrats — “without a single Republican vote in the House or the Senate” — extended the federal $300 weekly jobless bonus until September. “The job market reacted immediately”: In April, the number of monthly new jobs plummeted to 266,000, from 770,000 in March, while the unemployment rate grew to 6.1 percent. Biden’s solution? “More of what’s causing the current problem in the first place — government spending”: He’s pushing his $2.3 trillion infrastructure and climate plan” and actually claiming it “will create new jobs.”
Bakersfield, CAMidland Reporter-Telegram

Biden's aid programs help buttress McCarthy's district despite GOP leader's complaints about 'socialist' spending

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has spent months accusing President Joe Biden of pushing excessive government spending, denouncing it as "socialism." But a Washington Post analysis finds that McCarthy's constituents are among those who have benefited most from the very programs he's decried, with high poverty levels and a younger population creating acute needs for individual and family aid.
Presidential Electionpbs.org

GOP Clash and Biden’s Latest COVID-19 Plans

REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): (From video.) We should not be embracing the former president. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): (From audio.) I’ve had it with her. It’s – you know, I’ve lost confidence. MS. ALCINDOR: At the center, former President Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was rigged and...
JobsPosted by
Fox News

'The Five' react to Biden's jobs 'disaster'

This is a rush transcript post from "The Five," May 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Shannon Bream, Jesses Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Lawrence Jones. It's five o'clock...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Attacks from far-right and far-left only prove Biden's energy plan occupies sensible center

Republican critics are using the excuse of a cyberattack from Russian hackers on a key gasoline pipeline to show that somehow President Biden must move to the far right on energy and climate policy. Meanwhile, fringe groups on the far left are claiming Biden isn’t serious about climate protection. In truth, all of these fake accusations merely prove that Biden occupies the sensible center of American energy and climate change politics.