Biden tries to pretend he’s not acting like a socialist
President Biden did an interview with David Brooks of the New York Times, one of those journalists who used to be a conservative, but now I’m not quite sure what he is. Biden tries to claim he is disliked The Squalid Squad socialists. Sure he disagrees with them around the edges, as he proclaims here, and as Brooks tries to make the case, but in general he supports massive spending, socialized health care, cradle-to-grave support of all kinds.www.whitehousedossier.com