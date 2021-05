East Bellevue Community Council Blocks Necessary Parking Reform

Santa Rosa city officials will discuss expanding its safe parking program for the homeless. The plan will be discussed at today’s city council meeting, and talks will be centered on funding for the plan. The safe overnight parking program is aimed to help homeless people living in their cars or RVs. Councilmembers want to establish at least one overnight parking lot in each of the city’s seven council districts. The number of spots available at the parking lots have not been determined and will depend on how much funding is available.