Amber(ish) Waves Of Heirloom, Hybrid, And Ancient: Deciphering The Whisk(e)y Cereal Code

Yes, this cake does have all of Mom's favorite things to celebrate Mother's Day—and it couldn't be easier to make! The cake batter comes together in one bowl with just a whisk. The recipe's surprising ingredient is rosé wine, giving the cake moisture and balancing its sweetness with a hint of acidity. Baked in a large sheet pan, this cake finishes quickly in the oven and can feed a crowd. It's perfect for a Mother's Day celebration, but would also be lovely for a baby shower, bridal shower, or graduation party. If you're preparing for a smaller crew, it's simple to cut the recipe in half—just bake it in a 9-inch by 12-inch sheet pan. With the same bowl and whisk, make the sweet strawberry-rosé wine glaze to drizzle over top. Top with fresh strawberries and cheers to you and your crew with even more rosé wine! (What else would we recommend?!)