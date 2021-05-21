newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Bernice Marie Morton, 90

spmetrowire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice Marie Morton, 90, of Plover, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover. Bernice was under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was born on April 15, 1931, in Chicago Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Adolf and Bernice (Ostrowski) Jankowski.

spmetrowire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Choir#Plover#Kmart#St Peter Catholic Church#The Pisarski Funeral Home#The Lodge#Meredith Rrb Merriam#Heartland Hospice#Daughter#Husband#Troy#Christian Burial#Whispering Pines#Menasha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
South Bend, INinkfreenews.com

Case Michael Borton

Case Michael Borton, 7 weeks, unexpectedly passed away in his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2021. Case was born one of two twin boys on March 23, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Kayla (Goins) Borton. He was a perfect baby who loved to smile. He loved to...
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
Sumter, SCItem

MARY WACTOR

Mary Wactor, 56, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born on Jan. 6, 1965, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Joseph and Rosa Lee Jenkins Wactor. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social distancing be observed during visitation at the home, 611 E. Liberty St., Lot 29.
Galena Gazette

Mary Zito

GALENA–Mary H. Zito, 92, Galena, and formerly of St. Charles, entered eternal life on Wednesday April 14, 2021, at Prairie Ridge of Galena. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Family and friends may gather after 2 p.m. until time of service. Masks, social distancing, and capacity limits will be in effect.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Mary 'Mary Lou' McGrew

Mary Louise "Mary Lou" McGrew, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving care on Thursday, May 14, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice. Mary Lou was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Angelia Jacobi. She graduated from high school in Chicago and attended college classes at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where she met James Albert "Bert" McGrew. They married on Dec. 4, 1948, in Chicago and moved to Cedar Rapids.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Marie Kimball

Marie Kimball’s family is requesting a card shower to honor her 90th birthday in May. Marie and her late husband, Wayne, were blessed with four children: Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis, Mo. Marie has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Christopher William Shirley

Born in Fairfax County, Chris was the son of the late Nancy and Ralph “Bill” Shirley. Chris was the loving husband of Valerie Watts Shirley, for 33 years. He was a hardworking flooring contractor and drag racing enthusiast. He loved his family, especially his grandson Landon; and his cat Buddha. He also loved hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

FREDDIE L. WILLIAMS

Freddie L. Williams, age 62, of Gloucester, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Freddie was known to many as a workaholic, a man of his word, and “one good painter.” However, he was a devoted husband, a loving father, and the best Pa-Pa of all; he also enjoyed listening to country music, good fishing or hunting trips, and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings Football fan; his smile along with his personality would light up any room and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Sandra; children, Tim Williams (Kelly), Chris Williams (Amy), Michelle Brazeau (Wayne), Freddie Jr.; grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew, Devin, Christian, Katylnn, Ashton, Hanna; siblings, Richard Williams (Diana), Ronald Williams (Linda) and Mary Katherine Stanley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment at Gloucester Point Cemetery. Thank you, Dad, for the legacy of being a down-to-earth, simple, and humble man who loved his family.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Mary Walter

Mary Walter exits her morning co-host role at Cumulus Media news/talk WMAL-FM Washington DC (105.9). Walter, who joined the station in 2017, plans to stay closer to her New Jersey home. “Today was my last day at WMAL. The decision was made (by corporate or locally) that we will all...
Family Relationshipsjrmcnd.com

Everly Marie

Easton is excited to welcome his new baby sister! Thank you to Dr. Sorlie and all of the amazing staff at JRMC!
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Mary White

Editor’s note: In honor of the 100th anniversary of the death of Mary White and subsequent publication of a famous piece written by her father in her honor, The Emporia Gazette is republishing William Allen White’s famous “Mary White” editorial in its entirety. The Associated Press reports carrying the news...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Mary Petrie

When someone in Watertown mentions volunteers, one person that comes to mind is Mary Petrie. And rightly so, as she is involved in her church, local military groups, and the American Red Cross. Petrie is a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, where she volunteers with the Sunday...
TV ShowsPosted by
TheWrap

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Child Star and Mouseketeer, Dies at 75

Johnny Crawford, a child star known for the Western show “The Rifleman” and who starred as one of the original “Mickey Mouse Club” Mouseketeers, has died. He was 75. Crawford died on Thursday evening after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and from recently contracting COVID-19 followed by pneumonia. He died with his wife Charlotte by his side in a small nursing facility care home. His death was announced on his website.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Fairview Emily Singer

Parents: James and Jackie Singer, Defiance. Activities and awards: Top algebra 2 student, top English 11 student, top trigonometry/pre-calculus student, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership conference representative, golf, track, Student Council, National Honor Society treasurer, FCA leadership team, 4-H Club president, church youth group president, Christmas caroling, 2020 election poll worker, volunteer at school carnival, visit nursing homes.
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Marshall, MNmarshallradio.net

Duane Aden

Duane Aden, age 88, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Prairie Home Hospice – McLaughlin House in Marshall. Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Aden family plot. Graveside gathering is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Bethania Cemetery in Rosholt, South Dakota. A Traditional Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A Prayer Service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and a time to share memories will follow. Memorial Visitation will continue Monday, one hour prior to the service, from Noon – 1:00 p.m., at First Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Bucyrus, OHDaily Chief-Union

Ruth Irene Miller

BUCYRUS — Ruth Irene Miller, 99, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Her family will celebrate her life privately and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. Donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Memories are encouraged...
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Philip Lomonaco

Phil was born on October 17, 1928, to Anna (Marsala) and Anthony Lomonaco. Phil lived his whole life in Hagar Township. He graduated from Benton Harbor HS in 1947. From 1954 to 1956 he served in the Army spending one year in So. Korea as a Squad Leader in the Antiaircraft Division.
Youngsville, PAWarren Times Observer

Vivian J. Hillyard

Vivian J. Hillyard, 47, of Youngsville, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May. 20, 2021, at home with her husband by her side. A complete obituary will be announced through the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, when available.
Columbia City, INinkfreenews.com

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...