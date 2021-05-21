Bernice Marie Morton, 90

Freddie L. Williams, age 62, of Gloucester, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Freddie was known to many as a workaholic, a man of his word, and “one good painter.” However, he was a devoted husband, a loving father, and the best Pa-Pa of all; he also enjoyed listening to country music, good fishing or hunting trips, and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings Football fan; his smile along with his personality would light up any room and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Sandra; children, Tim Williams (Kelly), Chris Williams (Amy), Michelle Brazeau (Wayne), Freddie Jr.; grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew, Devin, Christian, Katylnn, Ashton, Hanna; siblings, Richard Williams (Diana), Ronald Williams (Linda) and Mary Katherine Stanley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment at Gloucester Point Cemetery. Thank you, Dad, for the legacy of being a down-to-earth, simple, and humble man who loved his family.