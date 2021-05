As you may already know, menopause comes with a lot of not-so-fun symptoms, to put it mildly. Primarily, people talk about hot flashes and mood swings. But new research shows that perimenopausal and menopausal people also experience brain fog, anxiety, and depression at staggering rates—despite the relative lack of discussion surrounding them. And it’s this information gap that makes going through “the change” even more bewildering, explains Alicia Jackson, PhD, health-tech entrepreneur and founder of Evernow, a direct-to-consumer menopause treatment business.