Relationship Advice

I Have Reason to Believe My Boyfriend Cheated on Me and Has Fathered Another Child: Help

By Anonymous Community Member
Posted by 
MamasUncut
MamasUncut
 3 days ago
This question was submitted to our community via our Facebook page and/or our Answers forum. Responses are also taken from the community. If you have your own parenting or relationship question you would like answers to, submit on Facebook or Answers. QUESTION: I think my boyfriend cheated and has a...

Relationship AdvicePosted by
Hot 99.1

Help I Suspect My Husband Of Cheating On Me And He Might Have A Love Child

Another Hot Topic this time comes from a woman who suspects her husband of cheating and possibly having a second family. I'm having a serious dilemma here with my marriage. I need some help from your and your listeners. Here is the deal. I suspected my husband was cheating because he has been acting differently. I pay a lot of attention to every and his energy is definitely off. I watch his behavior and I called him out on it. He told me I was crazy he would never do anything like that. One day he left for "work" and I followed him. That morning I found out a lot of his actions are definitely shady. My husband drives to this random house and some woman and a small child, are on the porch. He picked them up dropped the kid off at daycare and dropped the woman off at a beauty shop. Then he went to work, so I followed him for 3 days he had the same routine. I want to know if this is his side piece and his baby, and most importantly why are you doing this. Any advice on how I should approach this situation?
Lompoc, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My boyfriend says I’m picking my dog over him”

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Dear 95.7 The Beat… I am stuck in a tough situation. My boyfriend and I both have our own place. We’ve talked about moving in together but here’s the thing… my place is a little smaller and closer to my job. His place is a lot nicer, and bigger. He keeps telling me once my lease is up at the end of May to move in with him. The thing is that where he lives they don’t allow pets and I cannot live with out my dog! Even though my place isn’t as nice as his I also suggested he move in with me. He feels it’s a down grade to leave his place to move into mine, so that’s not going to happen. Technically I can keep my dog at my mom’s house which is what he suggested. But I have to have my dog with me. At this point I stay but that means I have to sign another yearly lease, but I can keep my dog. My boyfriend said if I do that, I am picking my dog over him. I’m not though, my boyfriend is still my boyfriend, we just wont be living together. I told him he’s picking his place over me and he says it’s different. What would you do in this situation. Who’s wrong in this situation? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Help! I think my mother has got a crush on my boyfriend'

My boyfriend and I got together shortly before the pandemic hit, and consequently saw very little of each other’s families during 2020. Since April this year we have stayed at my parents’ a couple of times (they have a kind of posh shed and garden heaters, so it was all legal!) and I was really taken aback by how flirty my mother was with my boyfriend, fishing for compliments about what she was wearing, saying nice things about him, using him to have a go at my dad when he cleared plates and stuff like that – nothing really overt.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Losing My Mom Helped Me Become a Better Parent

Life is a circle. The end of one journey is the beginning of the next.” — Joseph M. Marshall III,. My heart ripped open the day my mom died. Grief so different and profound from any other loss hung heavy on my chest, smothering any attempt to breathe. My every...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

"I Left My Wife and Now My Adult Kids Hate Me"

Adult children may become distant or estranged from fathers who leave their moms. Disruption in the father/adult child relationship is worse when he leaves for an affair partner. Dads often attribute the disruption in their relationships with adult children to moms poisoning the adult child's mind. When Dave left his...
Kidspittsburghparent.com

Ask The Expert: When a teenage girl has poor hygiene

My teenage daughter doesn’t practice good hygiene. At 15 she yells at me when I ask her to go shower. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the morning before school or after dance, sports, or a day at the beach. Sometimes she just runs the water without actually showering. It’s evident that she hasn’t showered because her towels are dry and no soap has been used. Yet she will use a bunch of deodorant and spend all day making sure her hair is perfect. It’s been going on for a while; I thought she’d grow out of it but she hasn’t. She goes away to college in two years. Any advice?
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker finds out husband of 10 years has second family

A TikToker’s story about how she discovered her husband was cheating on her is leaving viewers’ mouths agape. TikToker @mamatoria28 asked viewers: “Tell me how you found out your ex-spouse was cheating on you.”. And TikToker Ami Addison, or @aaddison01 on the platform, delivered. She says in a video that’s...
Relationship AdviceThe Jewish Press

She Tried To Find Me A Husband But She Found Me A Job

She tried to get me married, but instead she found me a job. She matched me up with her daughter. I neglected to ask if I owe her shadchanus. I appreciated her gesture and am thankful to be working. It provides structure to my day and helps financially. It is a few hours a day but gets me going early in the morning with a brisk walk to our office a mile away.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Father Figures: Believe It

“I had to share how amazing my husband has been becoming a first time dad. He keeps saying how he wishes he could’ve done more. But I need him to know he DID DO everything and more. Our son Zac was born at 37 weeks on March 24th. My husband...
Lompoc, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My boyfriend is upset about the picture I posted on IG.”

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 Good morning guys. I have recently lost a lot of weight. I’ve been feeling very good about myself lately. I haven’t posted any selfies of my on Instagram in a while and if I take pictures I usually take them of only my face. Well on Friday I posted my 1st full body selfie since 2019. In the picture I’m wearing a tight black dress and it is kinda short but nothing that is to alert the press about. I did get a lot of comments and likes. I am literally in the best shape of my life! I worked hard for me to look the way I currently do. I have dressed up in a very very long time so I took the picture and I liked it so I posted it. My boyfriend got upset and told me I was being thirsty. It did hurt my feelings, I thought he would of liked it, but it actually just turned into an argument. He tells me things like wow you think your the ish now, who are you trying to impress? I was always a big girl growing up, the chubby friend. These 2 years I worked my butt off and I don’t regret posting the picture of my progress. I love being able to show other ladies that it is possible to be the best version of you at any age. My boyfriend isn’t liking the attention I’m getting. I cannot control how others react when they see me. We’ve only been together for a year and now, he thinks I am going to leave him because according to him “I’ve changed”, I have changed, but for the better! I’m actually having second thoughts of being with him because he’s showing me he’s insecure and controlling. He says I’m the one who is ruining this relationship, and if I break up with him it’s because I think I’m better than him. (email your situation805: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)