I Have Reason to Believe My Boyfriend Cheated on Me and Has Fathered Another Child: Help

Good morning guys. I have recently lost a lot of weight. I've been feeling very good about myself lately. I haven't posted any selfies of my on Instagram in a while and if I take pictures I usually take them of only my face. Well on Friday I posted my 1st full body selfie since 2019. In the picture I'm wearing a tight black dress and it is kinda short but nothing that is to alert the press about. I did get a lot of comments and likes. I am literally in the best shape of my life! I worked hard for me to look the way I currently do. I have dressed up in a very very long time so I took the picture and I liked it so I posted it. My boyfriend got upset and told me I was being thirsty. It did hurt my feelings, I thought he would of liked it, but it actually just turned into an argument. He tells me things like wow you think your the ish now, who are you trying to impress? I was always a big girl growing up, the chubby friend. These 2 years I worked my butt off and I don't regret posting the picture of my progress. I love being able to show other ladies that it is possible to be the best version of you at any age. My boyfriend isn't liking the attention I'm getting. I cannot control how others react when they see me. We've only been together for a year and now, he thinks I am going to leave him because according to him "I've changed", I have changed, but for the better! I'm actually having second thoughts of being with him because he's showing me he's insecure and controlling. He says I'm the one who is ruining this relationship, and if I break up with him it's because I think I'm better than him. (email your situation805: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)