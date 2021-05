County officials are encouraging residents to use the new Saturday hours at the The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing in Kahului. Open the first and third Saturdays of the month, the new Maui County Service Center on Ala’ihi Street is socially distanced and by appointment only. Customer service representative Pam Nako’oka helps Kahului’s Gabe Balmores renew his driver’s license on Saturday.