newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict: What's next?

Birmingham Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, controlled by Islamist group Hamas, came into effect early Friday after 11 days of airstrikes and rocket fire. Here we take a look at how the fighting erupted, the competing claims of victory and what might...

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Palestinians#Gaza War#Tensions#Islamic Militants#Jewish#Muslim#Islamic Jihad#Gazans#Kohelet Policy Forum#Afp#Egyptian#Eu#Fatah#European Council#Who#Gaza Strip#Israeli Forces#Palestinian Militants#Israeli Blockade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
MilitaryColumbian

Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of masked Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles paraded in Gaza City and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance on Saturday, in a defiant show of strength after the militants’ 11-day war with Israel. Saturday marked the first full day of a...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Palestinians pick up pieces in ravaged Gaza after Israel ceasefire

Gazans tried to piece back their lives Saturday after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Authorities started distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said, a day after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave and rocket fire out of it towards Israel. Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives. The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.
Middle Eastdodofinance.com

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying Gaza with weapons

Boss of Palestinian resistance The movement thanked Iran for providing military and financial support during the recent conflict with the Israel Friday in a televised speech. Hours after Israel and the Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas leader, warned that he would continue to “defend” Jerusalem.
Middle EastSanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | U.S. blind to what’s behind Israel’s latest conflict

B’tselem, the Jewish-Israeli human rights organization, calls the Israeli bombing of Gaza “a war crime.” More than 1,400 Palestinian civilians, including dozens of children, have been killed or injured by Israeli bombing of homes, hospitals schools and commercial buildings in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu calls this bombardment, “Israel’s right to...
Middle Eastarise.tv

Israel and Hamas Both Claim Victory as Ceasefire Holds

Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. After working behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, the White House said Washington had received assurances from...
Charitiestrtworld.com

Israel-Palestine ceasefire holds as aid arrives in bombarded Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine in Gaza is holding, as humanitarian aid began to enter the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes. Cafes reopened, fishermen set out to sea and shopkeepers dusted off shelves on Saturday as Gazans slowly resumed their...
AdvocacyBBC

Israel-Gaza: Further clashes in Jerusalem after ceasefire

Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on the same day a ceasefire was called. A statement by Israel’s police force says “a riot broke out” as soon as Friday prayers ended, with hundreds of young people throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at officers stationed at a nearby entrance.
Middle EastWashington Post

Cease-fire finds parts of Gaza a shambles and renewed tensions in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into Friday evening, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, potential political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister and renewed tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots”...
Middle Eastnsjonline.com

SHAPIRO: If you side with Hamas, your anti-semitism is showing

For the past two weeks, rockets have been fired into civilian areas of Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Hamas’ charter openly calls for the. destruction of the state of Israel, which would entail an anti-Semitic genocide; its 1988 charter explicitly and openly calls for such a genocide. Hamas spends tens of millions of dollars in foreign aid not on helping the citizens of the Gaza Strip but on building terror tunnels and rocket capacity to strike at the Jews. Hamas fires its rockets from civilian areas, seeking to force Israel to kill Palestinian civilians so Hamas can propagandize about supposed Israeli human rights atrocities. Hamas locates its military facilities inside hospitals, journalist headquarters, schools and mosques. Hamas aims its rockets indiscriminately at civilians in Israel, killing Jews, Arabs and foreign workers.
U.S. Politicswjol.com

Ceasefire Agreement Accepted By Israeli Security Cabinet

(Jerusalem) — It appears the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians may be nearing an end. Multiple reports say the Israeli Security Cabinet has accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It’s expected to start in a matter of hours. The fighting is now in its second week and it has led to hundreds of deaths. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said a quiet flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity was ongoing to encourage de-escalation. The White House later said President Biden spoke with Egypt’s President about efforts to make sure there was a ceasefire. Yesterday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [[ net-an-YAH-hoo ]]. He told the Prime Minister he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the fighting en route to a ceasefire.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…