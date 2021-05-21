newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
94.9 HOM

Popular Biddeford Restaurant Announces Long-Awaited Reopening Date

By Joey
Posted by 
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For so many restaurants and bars in Maine, the pandemic forced them to shift a highly successful business model into something that allowed them to just hold on and survive. That was especially true for restaurants and bars that specialize in nightlife, from dancing to trivia to just a neighborhood place to hang. With the announcement of indoor restrictions and mask requirements being lifted, one popular Biddeford hotspot is ready to reopen fully once again.

949whom.com
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Retail#Rhode Island#Maine#Food Drink#Opening Night#Neighborhood Bars#Facebook#Best Burgers#Dinner#Nightlife#Indoor Restrictions#Trivia#Drive
Related
Portland, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

NH Bull Moose Store Suddenly Closes, Staff Fired Friday

Bull Moose has been a northern New England staple for decades. Always adapting to the rapidly changing times offering new and used records, CDs, video games, as well as various gifts and collectibles. They are currently operating 11 locations within Maine and New Hampshire, but one New Hampshire location has...
Portland, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Mountain Division Trail Could Be Extended To New Hampshire Border

A bill before the Maine legislature is proposing to extend the popular Mountain Division walking and biking trail In Windham and Portland from 10 miles to 52 miles. The Mountain Division Trail is named after the rail line operated by the Maine Central Railroad that ran 131 miles from Portland to St. Johnsbury, Vermont. In 1981, the Maine Central was bought by Guildford Transportation, now Pan Am Railways and soon to be CSX, who stopped service on it from Westbrook west. The tracks and the land they sit on within Maine were purchased by the State in 1993 the State to keep the route available for any future freight or passenger service.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Amazing Maine Artist Sews Dolls to Help Young Ugandan Women

Someone should put out a survey showing what the most giving, selfless, charitable state in the country is, and then follow that up with why it's Maine/Northern New England. Because there are too many examples to show how we've not only looked out for each other during the pandemic, but also others.
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Maine Brewery to Hold Free Beer and Vaccination Night June 4th

Opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are readily available to Mainers these days but the state, employers, and local businesses are still looking for ways to incentivize people. Your Shot to Get Outdoors!. Recently the state of Maine started the program 'Your Shot to Get Outdoors!' which gives Mainers who...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

10 Best Campgrounds in Maine – Part II

When asked where are the best places to camp, well, it's a question every Mainer has an answer to. We collected and ranked the top 10 answers when asked, what are the best campgrounds in Maine. All are family-friendly, all of the campsites named have a water component and all have unique settings that make Maine the state with some of the best camping there is. Have you been to any of these? Did we miss your favorite place to get away? If interested in any of these gems, don't hesitate, because they are booking up fast for the season.
LifestylePosted by
94.9 HOM

I May Be The Only Mainer Who Hasn’t Been on Funtown’s Astrosphere

I have been to Funtown/Splashtown at least two dozen times, and yet - I have never been on the Astrosphere. I've always been afraid of the Astrosphere. First, I have a hard time saying it. Second - I really didn't know what was in that dome? That fear alone was enough for me to skip it. But mention that you've never been on the Astrosphere, and watch people gasp with horror. How could you go to Funtown/Splashtown USA and NOT ride the Astrosphere??
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Saturday Morning Earthquake Shakes Up Maine

Late last night, or early Saturday morning (depending on how you want to look at it), parts of eastern Maine were rattled by a small earthquake. According to News Center Maine, a very small 1.9 magnitude quake struck the area around Tremont at about 12:33 AM on Saturday (May 22nd).
Windham, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

New Los Angeles-Style Street Tacos Restaurant Opening In Windham

If there's one style of restaurant that has booming in Maine over the past few years, it's Mexican-style. New shops have popped up all across the state, food trucks have been launched and established restaurants have opened or are opening additional locations. That includes Luchador Tacos, which has operated a very popular location in South Paris as well as North Conway, New Hampshire. Now, they're ready to expand by opening a new restaurant in Windham that is likely to be met with open arms.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

WATCH: Maine Lobsterman Saves The Day For A Stuck Hummingbird

I really do love the hummingbirds. Well, all birds really. Last year, I even saved a couple of Phoebe chicks from certain death, after their nest blew off the side of the garage on a windy, stormy day. I ran them as quickly as possible down to Avian Haven in Freedom so they could be rehabbed and released into the wild.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

New England’s First International Dark Sky Park is in the Maine North Woods

Between Moosehead Lake and Baxter State Park lies some of the best stargazing in New England. According to Maine Public Radio, the Appalachian Mountain Club's Maine Woods property in the 100-Mile Wilderness, has been designated as the first International Dark Sky Park in New England. They are hoping and expecting a lot of astronomy-based tourism and more conservation in one of the darkest night skies in the eastern half of the country.
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Portland House Of Music To Reopen This Summer

Every fan of live music knows, there's nothing quite like being at a show. Which made 2020 almost unbearably difficult for so many in Maine and specifically the City of Portland. Prior to the pandemic, Portland was flush with a phenomenal group of live music venues. But as the weeks and then months wore on, it became clear that not every single one of those venues was going to see the other side. That included the Portland House of Music and Events, which was listed for sale by owner Ken Bell last July. The club didn't sell and after some fundraising, creative merchandising and Bell himself gutting out more than a year without shows, Portland House of Music will officially reopen this summer.