Flashback To 'Fun And Games' With The Kalamazoo Concert Band's Tom Evans

A Kalamazoo basketball legend will be a part of this year's Juneteenth Basketball Playoffs, Dunk Showcase and 3 Point Contest. Attention: Men, Women and Kids of Southwest Michigan. The Kalamazoo Juneteenth Basketball Playoffs is taking place on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at Wings Event Center. This event is organized by Riddle Promotions. Lifelong Kalamazoo resident and founder Charles Riddle sees this event as a way to pull two things together that he's very passionate about according to riddlepromotions.com,